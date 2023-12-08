Bryan Adams Releases 'Live at the Royal Albert Hall' Box Set

LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL is available now in the following physical formats.
POPULAR
Singer/songwriter Bryan Adams, whose live concerts and signature feel-good rockers, have established him as one of the world's best rock singers today, releases a three album box set of live concerts through BMG, recorded live at London's historic Royal Albert Hall.
In 2022, Adams headlined three epic nights at the treasured venue where each evening Adams performed one of his classic albums in its entirety: Cuts Like A Knife (Night 1), Into The Fire (Night 2) and Waking up The Neighbours (Night 3).
LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL includes a total of 35 live songs, a Blu-Ray DVD of all the performances, plus a 32-page photo book featuring exclusive images from the storied nights.
LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL is available now in the following physical formats, click HERE to order.
Pictured above: Vinyl box set includes 35 songs on 4LPs, a Blu-Ray DVD featuring all of the performances and a 32-page photo book featuring exclusive images from these storied nights.
Pictured above: CD box set includes 35 songs on 3 CDs, a Blu-Ray DVD featuring all of the performances and a 32-page photo book featuring exclusive images from these storied nights.
Adams has also announced the extension of his highly successful So Happy It Hurts Tour with 31 dates slated for next year. Produced by Live Nation, the 2024 run kicks off on Saturday, January 20 in Billings, MT at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, with stops across North America in San Jose, El Paso, Mexico City, Orlando, Pittsburgh, and more before wrapping up on Wednesday, March 20 in Syracuse, NY at Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial.
Special guests Eurythmics Songbook feat. Dave Stewart will join as support across the tour. Tickets available now at BryanAdams.com.
The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include access to the pre-show VIP Lounge, a specially designed gift item, early entry and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
Sat Jan 20 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
Sun Jan 21 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
Tue Jan 23 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena
Wed Jan 24 – Stateline, NV – Tahoe Blue Event Center
Fri Jan 26 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
Sun Jan 28 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Tue Jan 30 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center
Thu Feb 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri Feb 02 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Arena
Sat Feb 03 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena *
Tue Feb 06 – Monterrey, MX – Arena Monterrey *~
Thu Feb 08 – Mexico City, MX – Arena CDMX *~
Wed Feb 21 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Thu Feb 22 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Fri Feb 23 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena
Tue Feb 27 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Wed Feb 28 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Thu Feb 29 – Highland Heights, KY – Truist Arena
Fri Mar 01 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sun Mar 03 – Norfolk, VA – Scope Arena
Tue Mar 05 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Wed Mar 06 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
Fri Mar 08 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena
Sun Mar 10 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Tue Mar 12 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Wed Mar 13 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena
Fri Mar 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sat Mar 16 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sun Mar 17 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center
Tue Mar 19 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena
Wed Mar 20 – Syracuse, NY – Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial
* Without Eurythmics Songbook feat. Dave Stewart
~ Non-Live Nation date
Bryan Adams' music has achieved #1 status in over 40 countries. He is a Companion of the Order of Canada and has garnered many awards and accolades including 3 Academy Award nominations, 5 Golden Globe nominations, a Grammy award and multiple Juno Awards among others.
He is a recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Allan Waters Humanitarian Award for his charitable concerts as well as the Governor General's Performing Arts Award for his lifetime contribution to the arts in Canada. His most recent songs have been the peace song “What If There Were No Sides At All” and two songs from the recent Comedy Central film “Office Race”.
Adams co-wrote all the music and lyrics for “Pretty Woman: The Musical”, and has released of four albums in the past year, including the Grammy nominated So Happy It Hurts (Best Rock Performance), “Classic - Pt 1 and Pt 2” and his own versions of the Pretty Woman - The Musical. The release of these three new albums from the Royal Albert Hall makes it a total of seven albums in two years, and there is more to come.
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL