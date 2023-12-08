Bryan Adams Releases 'Live at the Royal Albert Hall' Box Set

Singer/songwriter Bryan Adams, whose live concerts and signature feel-good rockers, have established him as one of the world's best rock singers today, releases a three album box set of live concerts through BMG, recorded live at London's historic Royal Albert Hall.

In 2022, Adams headlined three epic nights at the treasured venue where each evening Adams performed one of his classic albums in its entirety: Cuts Like A Knife (Night 1), Into The Fire (Night 2) and Waking up The Neighbours (Night 3).

LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL includes a total of 35 live songs, a Blu-Ray DVD of all the performances, plus a 32-page photo book featuring exclusive images from the storied nights.



LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL is available now in the following physical formats, click HERE to order.

Pictured above: Vinyl box set includes 35 songs on 4LPs, a Blu-Ray DVD featuring all of the performances and a 32-page photo book featuring exclusive images from these storied nights.

Pictured above: CD box set includes 35 songs on 3 CDs, a Blu-Ray DVD featuring all of the performances and a 32-page photo book featuring exclusive images from these storied nights.

BRYAN ADAMS - LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL TRACKLIST

CUTS LIKE A KNIFE (NIGHT ONE)

THE ONLY ONE (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) TAKE ME BACK (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) THIS TIME (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) I'M READY (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) [LONG FORM VERSION] WHAT'S IT GONNA BE (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) DON'T LEAVE ME LONELY (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) LET HIM KNOW (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) THE BEST WAS YET TO COME (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) CUTS LIKE A KNIFE (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) [LONG FORM VERSION] STRAIGHT FROM THE HEART (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL)

INTO THE FIRE (NIGHT TWO)

INTO THE FIRE (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) HEAT OF THE NIGHT (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) VICTIM OF LOVE (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) ANOTHER DAY (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) NATIVE SON (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) ONLY THE STRONG SURVIVE (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) REBEL (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) REMEMBRANCE DAY (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) HEARTS ON FIRE (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) HOME AGAIN (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL)

WAKING UP THE NEIGHBOURS (NIGHT 3)

IS YOUR MAMA GONNA MISS YA? (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) HEY HONEY - I'M PACKIN' YOU IN! (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) CAN'T STOP THIS THING WE STARTED (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) THOUGHT I'D DIED AND GONE TO HEAVEN (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) NOT GUILTY (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) VANISHING (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) HOUSE ARREST (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) DO I HAVE TO SAY THE WORDS? (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) THERE WILL NEVER BE ANOTHER TONIGHT (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) ALL I WANT IS YOU (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) DEPEND ON ME (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) TOUCH THE HAND (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) IF YOU WANNA LEAVE ME (CAN I COME TOO?) (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) DON'T DROP THAT BOMB ON ME (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL) (EVERYTHING I DO) I DO IT FOR YOU (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL)

Adams has also announced the extension of his highly successful So Happy It Hurts Tour with 31 dates slated for next year. Produced by Live Nation, the 2024 run kicks off on Saturday, January 20 in Billings, MT at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, with stops across North America in San Jose, El Paso, Mexico City, Orlando, Pittsburgh, and more before wrapping up on Wednesday, March 20 in Syracuse, NY at Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial.

Special guests Eurythmics Songbook feat. Dave Stewart will join as support across the tour. Tickets available now at BryanAdams.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include access to the pre-show VIP Lounge, a specially designed gift item, early entry and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

SO HAPPY IT HURTS 2024 TOUR DATES:

Sat Jan 20 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Sun Jan 21 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

Tue Jan 23 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

Wed Jan 24 – Stateline, NV – Tahoe Blue Event Center

Fri Jan 26 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Sun Jan 28 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Tue Jan 30 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

Thu Feb 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Feb 02 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Arena

Sat Feb 03 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena *

Tue Feb 06 – Monterrey, MX – Arena Monterrey *~

Thu Feb 08 – Mexico City, MX – Arena CDMX *~

Wed Feb 21 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Thu Feb 22 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Fri Feb 23 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena

Tue Feb 27 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Wed Feb 28 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Thu Feb 29 – Highland Heights, KY – Truist Arena

Fri Mar 01 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sun Mar 03 – Norfolk, VA – Scope Arena

Tue Mar 05 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Wed Mar 06 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Fri Mar 08 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena

Sun Mar 10 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Tue Mar 12 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Wed Mar 13 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena

Fri Mar 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sat Mar 16 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun Mar 17 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center

Tue Mar 19 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

Wed Mar 20 – Syracuse, NY – Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial

* Without Eurythmics Songbook feat. Dave Stewart

~ Non-Live Nation date

Bryan Adams' music has achieved #1 status in over 40 countries. He is a Companion of the Order of Canada and has garnered many awards and accolades including 3 Academy Award nominations, 5 Golden Globe nominations, a Grammy award and multiple Juno Awards among others.

He is a recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Allan Waters Humanitarian Award for his charitable concerts as well as the Governor General's Performing Arts Award for his lifetime contribution to the arts in Canada. His most recent songs have been the peace song “What If There Were No Sides At All” and two songs from the recent Comedy Central film “Office Race”.

Adams co-wrote all the music and lyrics for “Pretty Woman: The Musical”, and has released of four albums in the past year, including the Grammy nominated So Happy It Hurts (Best Rock Performance), “Classic - Pt 1 and Pt 2” and his own versions of the Pretty Woman - The Musical. The release of these three new albums from the Royal Albert Hall makes it a total of seven albums in two years, and there is more to come.