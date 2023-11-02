Bryan Adams 'Live at the Royal Albert Hall' Concert to Air on PBS

In 2022, Bryan Adams took to the stage of London’s Royal Albert Hall to perform three of his classic multiplatinum-selling albums in their entirety — Waking Up the Neighbours, Cuts Like a Knife, and Into the Fire— live in concert. Postponed due to the pandemic, it became a welcome celebration for everyone involved.

At the last moment, Bryan decided to record and film the performances and called his friend and collaborator, Grammy Award-winning director Dick Carruthers, to scramble his crew for a multi-camera shoot.

In one crazy day, Bryan and the band played two entire albums in the middle of the Albert Hall, then re-set that evening to perform in front of an enthusiastic and excited crowd of fans who had waited two years for this historic occasion.

Captured in cinematic 4K and presented in HD, the resulting three films showcase a stunning artist at the top of his game having enormous fun and are a convincing testament to the longevity and impact of the albums’ songs.

Featuring Waking Up the Neighbours in its entirety in a classic live concert setting, BRYAN ADAMS – LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL is part of special programming premiering on PBS stations beginning Friday, November 24, 2023 (check local listings).

PBS station members can view two additional albums — Cuts Like a Knife and Into the Fire — filmed in high-contrast black and white with the band in the round, on PBS Passport.

The live audio recordings, available on BMG, are now available for the first time in a CD and Vinyl package housed in a prestige box set with an accompanying booklet. The films are presented in High Definition mastered onto a Blu-ray disc with accompanying stereo surround sound and Dolby Atmos audio mixes.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Northstar Media