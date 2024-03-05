Bruce Springsteen & Noah Kahan to Headline Sea.Hear.Now 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sea.Hear.Now will bring Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band to the beaches of Asbury Park, NJ for a historic headline performance on Sunday, September 15, along with another first-time headliner set from Noah Kahan on Saturday, September 14.

The Gaslight Anthem, Trey Anastasio Band, The Black Crowes, Norah Jones, 311, The Revivalists, Kool & The Gang, The Hives and more will also perform at the world-class 2-Day festival that takes place with the Atlantic Ocean as the backdrop at the iconic North Beach and Bradley Park in Asbury Park, NJ. Sea.Hear.Now celebrates music, surf, and art with over 25 artists, three stages, a professional surf contest and art installations throughout the weekend.

To secure 1-Day or 2-Day Tickets, the presale begins Thursday, March 7 at 10am ET and is the best chance to purchase 2-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum, or Ultimate Experience tickets. Fans can sign up now for a presale passcode.

GA+ allows unlimited access to the GA+ Lounge with relaxed seating and air-conditioned restrooms, a private bar with drinks for purchase, complimentary water and a dedicated GA+ Concierge to assist with festival needs.

VIP Tickets provide an exclusive viewing area with elevated sightlines of the Surf Stage, special viewing areas at Surf, Park, and Sand Stages, unlimited access to two VIP Lounges (by the Surf and Park Stages) with relaxed seating and air-conditioned restrooms, a private bar with drinks for purchase, dedicated food for purchase, lockers and mobile charging units for rent (available first come, first served), an official festival merchandise store within VIP Lounge at the Surf Stage and more.

Platinum Tickets offer all GA+ and VIP amenities, plus exclusive front-of-stage viewing at the Surf, Park, and Sand stages, unlimited access to the Platinum Lounge with relaxed seating and air-conditioned restrooms, a complimentary full-service bar in the Platinum Lounge, complimentary all-day dining within Platinum Lounge, a dedicated Platinum Concierge, complimentary lockers with mobile charging units (available first-come, first-served), a dedicated entry lane into festival, an exclusive festival gift and much more. All special viewing areas are limited capacity and available first-come, first-served. To purchase 1-Day or 2-Day tickets and for the full list of amenities visit www.seahearnow.com/tickets.

Between the two main stages fans can watch some of the biggest east coast surf legends catch waves between the jetties. This year's surf contest returns with the ocean calling the winner; the “North Beach Sessions” pro surfer who catches the "wave of the day" will take home the prize purse. The 2024 esteemed surf lineup includes surfers: Balaram Stack, reigning champ Cam Richards, Sam Hammer, Cassidy McClain, Rob Kelly, Pat Schmidt, Mike Gleason, Tom Ihnken, Jamie DeWitt, Logan Kamen, Cole Deveney and Audrey Iglay. Stay tuned for future announcements!

Stoke Henge, located in the sand just off the boardwalk, is once again the center of all things art. Asbury Park visual artist Pork Chop will return with his iconic jellyfish and surfboard arch serving as the festival's visual centerpiece.

Ocean County based muralists and artists Jasen Mack and Tim Sramowicz will be the featured artists through their displays on the beach. A special nod this year will be given to legendary surf photographer Dick “Mez” Meseroll whose iconic work will be displayed along with local artists in the circle on the sand.

Over in Bradley Park, the Transparent Gallery will feature artwork from participating festival musicians, a special surfboard collaboration, along with special pop-up performances. Additional updates with participating artist artworks to follow, and proceeds from the art sales are given to local Asbury Park and Jersey Shore based charities.