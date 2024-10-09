Bruce Cockburn Adds New US Tour Dates in Support of Latest Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Universally-acclaimed singer/songwriter/guitarist Bruce Cockburn continues his worldwide tour in support of his latest album, O Sun O Moon, with newly announced series of upcoming U.S. dates throughout the month of November and a second string in the Spring of 2025.

In other Bruce Cockburn news, the master musician received yet another new Honorary Doctorate of Music Degree in June. More information on that HERE.

The legendary singer/songwriter/guitarist, whose palette of honors and awards includes 13 Canadian JUNO wins, two Hall of Fame inductions, countless honorary Doctorates, Officer of The Order of Canada and recent inductee into Canada's Walk of Fame spanning a 50+ year career, also recently appeared on the National Public Radio performance show, “Mountain Stage,” that began airing March 29th. Recorded on February 1st at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, California, Cockburn was joined on stage that night by Colin Hay, Ramblin' Jack Elliott, Chuck Prophet & the Make Out Quartet and The Lucky Valentines. “Mountain Stage” with host Kathy Mattea airs on over 260 NPR Stations nationwide.

Bruce Cockburn's most-recent album, O Sun O Moon, has generated world-wide acclaim and radio airplay. He's enjoyed an illustrious career shaped by politics, spirituality, and musical diversity. His remarkable journey has seen him embrace folk, jazz, rock, and worldbeat styles while earning high praise as a prolific, inspired songwriter and accomplished guitarist. He remains deeply respected for his activism and humanist song lyrics that thread throughout his career. On all his albums Cockburn has deftly captured the joy, pain, fear, and faith of human experience in song.

BRUCE COCKBURN NOV 2024 US Dates

NOV 1 STONE MOUNTAIN ARTS CENTER - BROWNFIELD ME

NOV 2 COLONIAL THEATRE - KEENE NH

NOV 3 GREENWICH ODEUM - EAST GREENWICH RI

NOV 6 THE WAREHOUSE - FAIRFIELD CT

NOV 7 LEVON HELM STUDIO - WOODSTOCK, NY

NOV 8 OUTPOST IN THE BURBS - MONTCLAIR NJ

NOV 9 SCOTTISH RITE AUDITORIUM - COLLINGSWOOD NJ

NOV 11 RAMS HEAD ON STAGE - ANNAPOLIS MD

NOV 12 THE BIRCHMERE - ALEXANDRIA VA

NOV 13 JEFFERSON THEATER - CHARLOTTESVILLE VA

NOV 15 TIN PAN - RICHMOND VA

NOV 16 NEIGHBORHOOD THEATRE - CHARLOTTE NC

NOV 17 FLETCHER HALL AUDITORIUM - DURHAM NC

NOV 18 CHARLESTON MUSIC HALL - CHARLESTON SC

2025 Dates

MAR 1 CREST THEATRE - SACRAMENTO, CA

MAR 2 SORENG THEATRE - EUGENE, OR

MAR 5 ALADDIN THEATRE - PORTLAND, OR

MAR 6 ALADDIN THEATRE - PORTLAND, OR

MAR 7 NEPTUNE THEATRE - SEATTLE, WA

MAR 8 NEPTUNE THEATRE - SEATTLE, WA

MAR 11 ROYAL THEATRE - VICTORIA, BC

MAR 12 PORT THEATRE - NANAIMO, BC

MAR 14 THE CENTRE THEATRE - VANCOUVER, BC

MAR 15 COMMUNITY THEATRE - KELOWNA, BC

MAR 16 THE BAILEY THEATRE - TRAIL, BC

APR 24 LOBERO THEATRE THEATRE - SANTA BARBARA CA

APR 25 PALACE OF FINE ARTS - SAN FRANCISCO CA

APR 27 EYGPTIAN THEATRE - BOISE ID

APR 28 BING CROSBY THEATRE - SPOKANE WA

APR 29 THE WILMA - MISSOULA MT

MAY 2 SANCTUARY EVENTS CENTRE - FARGO ND

MAY 3 WEST THEATRE - DULUTH MN

MAY 5 PARKWAY THEATRE - MINNEAPOLIS MN

MAY 6 PARKWAY THEATRE - MINNEAPOLIS MN

MAY 7 STOGHTON OPERA HOUSE - STOUGHTON WI

MAY 9 OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK - CHICAGO IL

MAY 10 OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK - CHICAGO IL

MAY 12 BUSKIRK CHUMLEY THEATRE - BLOOMINGTON IN

MAY 13 MEMORIAL HALL - CINCINNATI, OH

MAY 14 MUSIC BOX - CLEVELAND OH

MAY 15 CITY WINERY - PITTSBURGH PA

MAY 17 THEATRE AT INNOVATION SQUARE - ROCHESTER NY

Photo credit: Daniel Keebler

Comments