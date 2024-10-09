Bruce Cockburn Adds New US Tour Dates in Support of Latest Album

Cockburn will tour this November in addition to a second string of dates in Spring 2025.
Universally-acclaimed singer/songwriter/guitarist Bruce Cockburn continues his worldwide tour in support of his latest album, O Sun O Moon, with newly announced series of upcoming U.S. dates throughout the month of November and a second string in the Spring of 2025.
In other Bruce Cockburn news, the master musician received yet another new Honorary Doctorate of Music Degree in June. More information on that HERE.
The legendary singer/songwriter/guitarist, whose palette of honors and awards includes 13 Canadian JUNO wins, two Hall of Fame inductions, countless honorary Doctorates, Officer of The Order of Canada and recent inductee into Canada's Walk of Fame spanning a 50+ year career, also recently appeared on the National Public Radio performance show, “Mountain Stage,” that began airing March 29th. Recorded on February 1st at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, California, Cockburn was joined on stage that night by Colin Hay, Ramblin' Jack Elliott, Chuck Prophet & the Make Out Quartet and The Lucky Valentines. “Mountain Stage” with host Kathy Mattea airs on over 260 NPR Stations nationwide.
Bruce Cockburn's most-recent album, O Sun O Moon, has generated world-wide acclaim and radio airplay. He's enjoyed an illustrious career shaped by politics, spirituality, and musical diversity. His remarkable journey has seen him embrace folk, jazz, rock, and worldbeat styles while earning high praise as a prolific, inspired songwriter and accomplished guitarist. He remains deeply respected for his activism and humanist song lyrics that thread throughout his career. On all his albums Cockburn has deftly captured the joy, pain, fear, and faith of human experience in song.
NOV 1 STONE MOUNTAIN ARTS CENTER - BROWNFIELD ME
NOV 2 COLONIAL THEATRE - KEENE NH
NOV 3 GREENWICH ODEUM - EAST GREENWICH RI
NOV 6 THE WAREHOUSE - FAIRFIELD CT
NOV 7 LEVON HELM STUDIO - WOODSTOCK, NY
NOV 8 OUTPOST IN THE BURBS - MONTCLAIR NJ
NOV 9 SCOTTISH RITE AUDITORIUM - COLLINGSWOOD NJ
NOV 11 RAMS HEAD ON STAGE - ANNAPOLIS MD
NOV 12 THE BIRCHMERE - ALEXANDRIA VA
NOV 13 JEFFERSON THEATER - CHARLOTTESVILLE VA
NOV 15 TIN PAN - RICHMOND VA
NOV 16 NEIGHBORHOOD THEATRE - CHARLOTTE NC
NOV 17 FLETCHER HALL AUDITORIUM - DURHAM NC
NOV 18 CHARLESTON MUSIC HALL - CHARLESTON SC
MAR 1 CREST THEATRE - SACRAMENTO, CA
MAR 2 SORENG THEATRE - EUGENE, OR
MAR 5 ALADDIN THEATRE - PORTLAND, OR
MAR 6 ALADDIN THEATRE - PORTLAND, OR
MAR 7 NEPTUNE THEATRE - SEATTLE, WA
MAR 8 NEPTUNE THEATRE - SEATTLE, WA
MAR 11 ROYAL THEATRE - VICTORIA, BC
MAR 12 PORT THEATRE - NANAIMO, BC
MAR 14 THE CENTRE THEATRE - VANCOUVER, BC
MAR 15 COMMUNITY THEATRE - KELOWNA, BC
MAR 16 THE BAILEY THEATRE - TRAIL, BC
APR 24 LOBERO THEATRE THEATRE - SANTA BARBARA CA
APR 25 PALACE OF FINE ARTS - SAN FRANCISCO CA
APR 27 EYGPTIAN THEATRE - BOISE ID
APR 28 BING CROSBY THEATRE - SPOKANE WA
APR 29 THE WILMA - MISSOULA MT
MAY 2 SANCTUARY EVENTS CENTRE - FARGO ND
MAY 3 WEST THEATRE - DULUTH MN
MAY 5 PARKWAY THEATRE - MINNEAPOLIS MN
MAY 6 PARKWAY THEATRE - MINNEAPOLIS MN
MAY 7 STOGHTON OPERA HOUSE - STOUGHTON WI
MAY 9 OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK - CHICAGO IL
MAY 10 OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK - CHICAGO IL
MAY 12 BUSKIRK CHUMLEY THEATRE - BLOOMINGTON IN
MAY 13 MEMORIAL HALL - CINCINNATI, OH
MAY 14 MUSIC BOX - CLEVELAND OH
MAY 15 CITY WINERY - PITTSBURGH PA
MAY 17 THEATRE AT INNOVATION SQUARE - ROCHESTER NY
Photo credit: Daniel Keebler
Videos