Brooklyn's Makes My Blood Dance Drop New BEAMING RIGHT UP Music Video

Coming off the release of their first single with select fans getting their hands on the select newly minted USB dog tags that featured all 6 songs from their forthcoming EP along with bonus material, lyrics, and album artwork - Disco/Symphonic Metal band Makes My Blood Dance is getting ready to deliver even more! As they continue to add new live shows throughout the Northeastern U.S., the band just released their new "Beaming Right Up" Music Video exclusively via Medium, which called it "unquestionably terrific, full of unbridled, reckless dynamism and muscular tumescence"!

WATCH: Make's My Blood Dance - "Beaming Right Up" Official Video:

"We wanted to do something elegant and sexy so the theme of the video mixes elements of the roaring 20's with a middle eastern aesthetic that could be on Mars. Sort of Great Gatsby meets Blade Runner 2049." says lead vocalist Evan Russell Saffer. Set in a incredible designer loft in Tribeca, NY, the video was shot in an other-worldly room dripping with details in red and velvet with purple ottoman and a flashing "B" for "Beaming". With the band and four beautiful model/dancers elevating the environment to match the energy and message of the song, they harness it effortlessly in the captivating visuals, essentially Beaming Right Up themselves. "We all worked very hard and in the end came up with something super fun and riveting to watch" continued Saffer, adding "The biggest blessing was the team of people that we had working on this, all of them. Director Derek Soto (Sinestra Studios) is full of life and had amazing creative angles and equipment that we put to use along with Marisa Ann (Scryer Photo), Mollie Dananberg (Hair), Susan Simmons (Makeup), and our models Cat Ross, Savannah Vinson, Barbara Ramos and Vika Dove."

"Beaming Right Up" is the first of SIX new singles to be released by the band, mixed by Dave Ogilvie (Tool, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie), produced by Kallie Marie (Explosives For Her Majesty, rainMKERS), recorded and engineered with Paul Ritchie (Parlor Mob). The high-octane hit features powerhouse vocals laced melodically through their signature disco metal groove with masterful guitar work. The vibe is Saturday night fever meets guitar hero 2099.

"Disco metal - think Rammstein meets The Bee Gees with a touch of symphonic greatness flooding the room amongst an orgy of head banging, dancing and grinding" - Makes My Blood Dance is the latest and greatest new band to come out of Brooklyn, NY's ever burgeoning music scene. Fronted by powerhouse vocalist/frontman Evan Russell Saffer (Fixer, ERS, RainMKERS) and the guru of technical/witch of the west/guitarist/programmer John Polimeni (Proxima Control) MMBD started taking shape in late 2017. Through patience and determination they began working out arrangements and adding lyrics and melodies as the new music began to flow naturally. Adding a whole new roster of talented musicians, they built the beast one by one enlisting Alex "Mother Russia" Nikitin (Bass) and finally landed Carlos "CK1" Gordillo (Drums) after hiring several fill-in drummers along the way. "John and I knew we had something special and took our time until the family felt complete. I feel lucky to play with these guys" ~ Evan Russell Saffer

Already garnering tons of praise from their masterful live performances, they've recently been featured in New Jersey's The Aquarian with Saffer speaking on everything from the band's influences to specific tracks on the forthcoming EP.

Makes My Blood Dance Upcoming Shows:

Saturday, May 25th, 8:30PM @ The Fire - Metal for Children's Literacy Initiative CHARITY Show, Philadelphia, PA

Saturday, June 1st, 8:00PM @ Dingbatz - Metal Fest Explosive with Empire On Fire, Clifton, NJ

Friday, June 7th, 8:00PM @ Cherry Street Station - Metal for Distressed Children International CHARITY SHOW, Wallingford, CT

Thursday, June 13th, 7:00PM @ Blackthorn 51, Queens, NY

Wednesday, June 26th, 9:00PM @ BrickHouse Brewery - SPOTLIGHT OPEN MIC, Patchogue, NY

Saturday, June 29th, 7:00PM @ Starlite Bar & Gallery - Metal Nitro, Southbridge, MA

Saturday, July 6th, 8:00PM @ Jones Beach Bandshell - Summer Concert Series, Wantagh, NY

Friday, July 12th, 7:00PM @ Brooklyn Bazaar - L'Amour Presents Brooklyn Bazaar, Brooklyn, NY

Tuesday, July 16th, 8:00PM @ Snug Harbor - Dive Bar Rock Stars - FREE SHOW, New Paltz, NY

Saturday, August 3rd, 7:00PM @ Bleachers - Youth Of America YMCA Charity Show, Bristol, CT

Friday, August 9th, 7:00PM @ Parish Public House - Early Childhood Education Center CHARITY show, Albany, NY

Saturday, August 17th, 7:00PM @ Mother Pug's Saloon - Seaman's Society for Children CHARITY SHOW, Staten Island, NY

Friday, September 13th, 7:00PM @ Golden Street Carriage House - Horses For Healing CHARITY Show, New London, CT

With further live shows added, and the "Beaming Right Up" Music Video OUT NOW, fans have even more chances to get their fill of the band Earmilk recently called "A bonafide high-octane hit"!





