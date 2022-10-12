Brody Price Shares New Single 'Satellites & Dust'

Dallas, Texas-based experimental rock artist Brody Price recently signed with Niles City Records for his upcoming full-length label debut, Win A Trip To Palm Springs!, which is due out on October 28. The 10-song set vacillates between moments of polished folk songwriting, weighty sludge metal, alt-country twang, and noise rock mayhem, with today's new single "Satellites & Dust" leaning heavily toward the latter.

Of "Satellites & Dust," Price offers, "Tracy K. Smith has a collection of poems called 'Life on Mars' that has been pretty monumental in my life. The same way that the works of folks like Denis Johnson or Mary Oliver or Anthony Bourdain have been. It's all about perspective and I guess that's such a big theme of this record and why I love the earth and planetary sciences so much.

This song is inspired by that whole 'Life on Mars' collection but especially one called 'Don't You Wonder, Sometimes?' When I think about the size of the universe and all the other suns and stars and galaxies out there it causes the clash of the meaningless and miraculous. There's a Joe Pera quote that I love where he discusses Stephen Hawking cheating on his wife... and although cheating is horrible, it could be easy to understand how Hawking, who spent his life thinking about how small we are in comparison to the expanse of the universe, could feel like his actions don't matter.

He says, 'If one guy cheats on his wife what's the big deal? Thinking further down the same line of thought, however, if we're so tiny and insignificant, if you're able to find one person in the entire universe who cares about you, why would you want to disappoint them?'"

Price previously announced Win A Trip To Palm Springs! with the Dinosaur Jr.-esque lead single "Dying When I Met You," which was highlighted by Brooklyn Vegan and featured on The Local Show of Dallas Triple A station KXT. Glide Magazine calls the track "a refreshing take on the oftentimes messy mash-up of rock and country...an exciting preview of what's to come on Price's upcoming genre-melding album," and Buffablog praises the "unique blend of sludged-out guitar tones and approachable folk song structures that's just odd enough to catch your ear without losing its melody, composition, or charm."

Paste Magazine recently shared the more folk-leaning standout, "It Was You," saying, "The song is not the comforting embrace you might expect, with a note of tension coming around the bend every time you think you've settled into its late-summer sound...it fills up your headphones and your brain."

Together, these three singles showcase the gentle brutality and well-thought-out chaos of the forthcoming album - cheekily referred to as "doom country" by Price - as the songs follow his evolutionary path into becoming a human with a license to be angry, hopeful, and fully himself.

Growing up in a sheltered conservative household and dealing with mental health issues throughout his youth, it was a geological expedition in Joshua Tree and the Mojave Desert spent researching 70 million-year-old magma bodies (as well as his free time in the nearby Palm Springs area) that shaped who Price is today.

Of the experience and the impact it had on his new music, Price shares, "Being out there for the first time was so cathartic. I couldn't believe that I was this kid from south Texas that had ended up working with folks from all over the world in one of the most other-worldly places I'd ever seen. Just because I wanted to. Not because it was going to make my parents happy or make a lot of money. I just went because I wanted to learn. I was so far away from my 'old life' and the expectations of other people. Away from the whole 'you've gotta dress like this, behave like this, vote like this, pray like this.' It was just totally freeing. The more time I spent out there the more I realized that the same sense of freedom and solitude that attracts me to that region attracts so many other folks. My hope is that this record could be that place for folks: rest, escape, joy, mourning... basically a place that can morph into whatever you need at the given time."

Niles City Records operates alongside a full-service production studio in Fort Worth, Texas of the same name and is spearheaded by acclaimed singer/songwriter Robert Ellis, producer Josh Block (Leon Bridges, White Denim, Caamp), and artist manager Cara Merendino (Robert Ellis, Liz Cooper).

The first release from the new label, Price's record includes vocal and instrumental appearances by Ellis, John Paul White (The Civil Wars), Will Johnson (Centro-matic), and Andy Baxter (Penny & Sparrow). The genre-agnostic authenticity of Price's music serves as a perfect representation of what to expect from the Niles City roster.

"I fing love this record," says Robert Ellis. "Every tune on it reminds me of the thoughtful, kind, and funny guy who made it. I couldn't be happier to get it out into the world and help introduce people to Brody's music."

In celebration of Win A Trip To Palm Springs!, Price will play a hometown album release show in Dallas, TX at Ruins on October 27. Win A Trip To Palm Springs! is available for pre-order now via Price's website.

Listen to the new single here: