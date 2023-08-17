Britney Spears Could Be Working on an 'Epic' Comeback Album With Sony

Spears is currently working towards the deal, which could lead to her first album in seven years.

Aug. 17, 2023

Britney Spears Could Be Working on an 'Epic' Comeback Album With Sony

Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is reportedly working on a deal with Sony Records that would lead to an "epic" comeback album.

Extra reports that Spears is currently working towards the deal, which could lead to her first album in seven years.

The album would contribute to a busy year for Spears, after Once Upon a One More Time, a musical using her music catalogue, opened on Broadway. Additionally, her tell-all memoir will be released in October.

Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 150 million records worldwide. In the U.S. alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles, and songs, according to Nielsen Music.

Born in Mississippi and raised in Louisiana, Spears became a household name as a teenager when she released her first single “…Baby One More Time,” a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash and international hit that broke sales records with more than 20 million copies sold worldwide and is currently 14x Platinum in the U.S.  

Her musical career boasts countless awards and accolades, including seven Billboard Music Awards and Billboard’s Millennium Award, which recognizes outstanding career achievements and influence in the music industry as well as an American Music Award and the 2011 MTV Video Vanguard Award. So far, Spears has earned a total of six No.1-debuting albums on the Billboard 200 chart and 34 top 40 hit singles on the Billboard Hot 100 — four of which went to No. 1. Spears has been nominated for seven Grammy Awards and won for Best Dance Recording in 2005.  

Not only has Britney’s music touched the lives of millions, but she has also used her global platform and voice to support the LGBTQ+ community, from the Dream Act to anti-transgender bills in Texas. As a longtime ally of the community, she most recently received GLAAD’s 2018 Vanguard Award, which is presented to media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance of LGBTQ+ people. 

After her cutting-edge pop concert Las Vegas residency, “Britney: Piece of Me,” at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino ended in December 2017, Spears took her show on the road with a “Piece of Me” global tour in summer 2018. Britney has been creating fragrances for over fifteen years, and her scents are available in over 85 countries around the world. 



