Brigitte Calls Me Baby Releases Cover of George Michael's 'Careless Whisper'

ATO Records' buzzing Chicago five-piece Brigitte Calls Me Baby has released a new cover of the George Michael classic “Careless Whisper.”

"Careless Whisper” has become a fan favorite in the band’s acclaimed live show over the past year. “George Michael’s voice and songs have always resonated with me, but there was no specific pursuit of covering one of his songs until a very natural and organic version was developed in our show,” explains frontman Wes Leavins. “With any song that we cover there is only truly one requirement: there must be something we can bring to the song that doesn’t already exist within the original or any version otherwise. There must be an opportunity to present ourselves within the track. The case of ‘Careless Whisper’ is no different.”

The new single arrives after the release of the band’s breakthrough debut LP, The Future Is Our Way Out, lauded by critics as “a debut album that may just rival the classics” (Clash Magazine), showcasing their unique sound that has allowed them to “carve out a triumph of their own” (NME). In lead singer Wes Leavins' words, "It's all about drama and power, both in the instrumentation and the vocal approach."

Brigitte Calls Me Baby has gained momentum on the national TV front since the release of their album. The band made their TV debut on CBS Saturday followed by performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live and the Kelly Clarkson Show.

The band is set to launch their 2025 tour at Kanda Square Hall in Tokyo, Japan next month. This spring, they will be touring across the U.S. with a mix of headline shows and opening dates for Saint Motel.

ABOUT BRIGITTE CALLS ME BABY

With their name nodding to frontman Wes Leavins’ teenage pen-pal correspondence with iconic French actress, Brigitte Bardot, the Chicago-based five-piece emerged in early 2023 and soon scored a breakout hit with “Impressively Average”—a sublimely shimmering anthem that shot to the Top 10 at Triple A radio, setting the band on a swift rise that’s recently included embarking on a headline tour with sold-out dates across the country. Now, with their debut LP, The Future Is Our Way Out, Brigitte Calls Me Baby shares a body of work that ingeniously spans genres and eras, merging the lavish romanticism of mid-century pop with the frenetic energy and spiky intensity of early-millennium indie-rock. Centered on Leavins’ hypnotically crooning vocal work, the result is a rare convergence of sophistication, style, and unabashed sincerity.

The band’s unusual path began when frontman and songwriter Wes Leavins moved from Texas to Chicago after high school. After arriving in Chicago, he joined forces with bassist Devin Wessels, drummer Jeremy Benshish, and guitarists Jack Fluegel and David Rosendahl; and the group began gigging locally when Graceland came calling. Leavins was recruited to record music for Baz Luhrmann's 2022 film Elvis. While on set, he met the Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile) and the two hit it off.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

February 6 – Tokyo, JP – Kanda Square Hall

May 2 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

May 3 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall

May 4 - Nashville, TN - The End

May 6 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

May 7 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle - Back Room

May 9 - Cleveland, OH – House of Blues %

May 10 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre %

May 11 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee %

May 13 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre %

May 14 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn %

May 15 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at the Old National Centre %

% With Saint Motel

Photo credit: Kevin Condon

