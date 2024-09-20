Bright Eyes Release New Album 'Five Dice, All Threes'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bright Eyes have released their tenth studio album Five Dice, All Threes via Dead Oceans along with a new music video for “All Threes” (featuring Cat Power).

Of “All Threes” Conor Oberst says, “We wanted this song to have some space – and let the piano part have room to stand out and feel special. Something about the mood of it just made me think of Chan [Marshall of Cat Power]. ”

The debut of the “All Threes” video follows the videos for “Rainbow Overpass” and “Bells & Whistles,” which were released over the summer to critical acclaim.

Self-produced, and recorded at ARC Studios, in Omaha, Nebraska, Five Dice, All Threes is a record of uncommon intensity and tenderness, communal exorcism and personal excavation. These are, of course, qualities that fans have come to expect from Bright Eyes, nearly three decades into their career. The tight-knit band of Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nate Walcott tends to operate in distinct sweeping movements: each unique in its sound and story but unified by a sense of ambition and ever-growing emotional stakes. The beloved band’s 10th studio album features guest performances from long time friends Cat Power, The National’s Matt Berninger and The So So Glos’ Alex Orange Drink. Even with this rich history behind them, these new songs exude a visceral thrill like nothing they have attempted before.

As is usual with Bright Eyes’ work, the music comes loaded with subtext that invites deep listening—the signature touch of a band who has always honored the album as its own exalted work of art. With the new songs the trio embrace the elusive quality that has made them so enduring and influential across generations and genres, bringing their homespun sound from an Omaha bedroom to devoted audiences around the world. In Conor’s songwriting lies a promise that our loneliest thoughts and feelings can take on grander shapes when passed between friends, blasted through speakers, or shouted among crowds. Five Dice, All Threes is as confessional and unguarded as Conor has sounded in years. Throughout these timelessly constructed yet unabashedly modern songs, he earns his place among a rare class of songwriters who have grown more fearless and boundless with age. The full Sam Sodomsky-penned bio can be found HERE.

Bright Eyes on Tour:

Friday, October 11 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater with Blondshell

Saturday, October 12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether (SOLD OUT) with Blondshell

Sunday, October 13 - Las Vegas, NV - Best Friends Forever Music Festival

Sunday, November 10 - Wolverhampton, UK - Wulfrun Hall

Monday, November 11 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Tuesday, November 12 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

Wednesday, November 13 - Ghent, Belgium - Ha Concerts (SOLD OUT)

Thursday, November 14 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

Friday, November 15 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

Saturday, November 16 - Weissenhauser Strand, Germany - Rolling Stone Beach

Monday, November 18 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan Tuesday, November 19 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret (SOLD OUT)Y

Thursday, January 16 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Saturday, January 18 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound

Sunday, January 19 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

Monday, January 20 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Tuesday, January 21 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

Thursday, January 23 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Friday, January 24 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Saturday, January 25 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Sunday, January 26 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Wednesday, February 26 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge

Thursday, February 27 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Friday, February 28 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

Saturday, March 1 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

Sunday, March 2 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea’s Live

Monday, March 3 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

Wednesday, March 5 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Friday, March 7 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham Theater

Saturday, March 8 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Sunday, March 9 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

Monday, March 10 - Richmond, VA - The National

Thursday, March 13 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Friday, March 14 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

Monday, March 17 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

Tuesday, March 18 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

Thursday, March 20 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

Friday, March 21 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Saturday, March 22 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Thursday, April 3 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Friday, April 4 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

Tuesday, April 8 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Wednesday, April 9 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

Thursday, April 10 - Toronto, ON - History

Friday, April 11 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

Sunday, April 13 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

Thursday, April 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Friday, April 18 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Saturday, April 19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

Sunday, April 20 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

Tuesday, April 22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

Wednesday, April 23 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

Thursday, April 24 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Friday, April 25 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Saturday, April 26 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

Photo credit: Nik Freitas

