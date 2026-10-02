Bridey Costello Releases New Single "Impossible" via Blue Harbor Music
The Chicago-born, Nashville-based artist has opened for Olivia Barton, Abby Powledge, Taylor Bickett, Abby Holliday, and Ethan Tasch.
Singer-songwriter Bridey Costello has released her new single, 'Impossible,' via Blue Harbor Music. 'Impossible' marks a new chapter for Costello, pairing her distinctive songwriting with an emotionally direct approach that captures the song's tension, vulnerability, and hope. Intimate and melodic, the track reflects Costello's ability to transform deeply personal experiences into songs that feel immediate, honest, and widely relatable.
'I spend a lot of time reflecting in my songwriting, which is where 'impossible' came from,' says Costello. 'I spent my high school years learning a backward way of what being loved/loving looked like. This song touches on relearning those ideas for myself and for the people I'm in relationships with. It gives me a chance to know I am in better hands with myself, while also leaving room to grieve the version of myself that didn't have much space.'
At the heart of 'Impossible' is the realization that love cannot be sustained by one person alone. Costello captures that shift from longing to acceptance in the lyric: 'I'm not where I was back then, and now I know / That everything I wanted was impossible / 'Cuz love has always gotta be a two-way road.' The song holds space for the ache of wanting someone who cannot meet you in the same place, while ultimately recognizing the freedom that comes with letting go.
Costello's songwriting is rooted in sharp, plainspoken storytelling that explores family, queerness, growing up, and the complicated process of becoming who you are. Her deliberately raw recordings preserve the immediacy of a first voice memo or day-one demo, placing the lyric and emotional truth of a song ahead of studio polish.
That same honesty carries into Costello's growing live presence. She has opened on tour for Olivia Barton, Abby Powledge, Taylor Bickett, Abby Holliday, and Ethan Tasch, continuing to develop an audience through performances that put her songwriting front and center. With more music on the way throughout the rest of the year, 'Impossible' is the latest release from an artist steadily carving out her own space in the indie folk landscape.
About Bridey Costello
Bridey Costello (she/they) is a Chicago-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter whose day-in-the-life dispatches play like a conversation with her past. Her unguarded, plainspoken indie folk processes family, queerness, and growing up in deliberately raw recordings. Her productions crystallize the honesty of a song's first voice memo, its day-one demo - the truth of the take over studio polish. Bridey's lyrics are always at the forefront: easy to love, impossible to shake. At its center is a dialogue with herself at sixteen - a queer kid who needed a friend and didn't have one. A self-proclaimed humorous oversharer, she's here to make you cry, laugh, and feel a little less alone. Her project is proof that she once needed- that there's a light at the end of the tunnel, you can make it out, and be a friend on the other side.
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