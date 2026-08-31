Bridey Costello Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal With Blue Harbor Music

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Blue Harbor Music announced the signing of Chicago-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Bridey Costello (she/they) to a worldwide publishing deal and strategic artist partnership. Costello joins the Blue Harbor roster as she enters a new chapter of her career, marked by the release of her new single, 'Knew What I Wanted,' available on all streaming platforms.

'We couldn't be more excited to welcome Bridey Costello to the Blue Harbor Music family. Bridey is a uniquely talented writer with a voice and perspective that immediately stood out,' says Steve Markland, President, Blue Harbor Music. 'Her writing is honest, unexpected, and deeply personal, with a way of making specific experiences feel universal. We're also excited about the opportunity to continue expanding the diversity of voices and perspectives represented across our roster. Bridey brings something truly special to the company, and we're honored to support her as she develops her music and career.'

Costello's songwriting is rooted in sharp, plainspoken storytelling that explores family, queerness, growing up, and the experience of becoming who you are. Her deliberately raw recordings preserve the immediacy of a first voice memo or day-one demo, putting the song's lyric and emotional truth ahead of studio polish. Alongside her songwriting, Costello has built a growing live resume, opening on tour for Olivia Barton, Abby Powledge, Taylor Bickett, Abby Holliday, and Ethan Tasch. She is currently working on music with more releases on the way throughout the rest of the year.

'I'm feeling really lucky to have found this team—I'm feeling so supported to start sharing a lot more music,' Costello says. 'Their collaboration with my manager and me has already felt so natural and important—I can't wait for people to start hearing what we are working on!'

About Blue Harbor Music

Founded in 2024, Blue Harbor Music is a Nashville-based music publishing company dedicated to championing songwriters and their stories. With a focus on artist development, creative collaboration, and strategic partnerships, Blue Harbor Music helps bring songs to life across genres. True to its name, Blue Harbor Music is a welcoming harbor for creativity where songs find safe passage and fresh horizons.

About Bridey Costello

Bridey Costello (she/they) is a Chicago-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter whose day-in-the-life dispatches play like a conversation with her past. Her unguarded, plainspoken indie folk processes family, queerness, and growing up in deliberately raw recordings. Her productions crystallize the honesty of a song's first voice memo, its day-one demo - the truth of the take over studio polish. Bridey's lyrics are always at the forefront: easy to love, impossible to shake. At its center is a dialogue with herself at sixteen - a queer kid who needed a friend and didn't have one. A self-proclaimed humorous oversharer, she's here to make you cry, laugh, and feel a little less alone. Her project is proof that she once needed- that there's a light at the end of the tunnel, you can make it out, and be a friend on the other side.

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