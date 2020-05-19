Brian West And Emerging Artist Lauren Phillips Prove The Laurel Canyon Music Scene Is Still Alive And Well

The word authentic can conjure up different feelings depending on what you're referring to. In art, a truly authentic creation is something that comes from the heart and can not be contrived. Lauren Phillips' music, and her path to creating that music, satisfies both.

The first thing you notice when you listen to Lauren Phillips' new single, "Is This Us", is how polished her sound is. That shouldn't come as a surprise when you look at who she is working with behind the scenes. Produced by Grammy Nominated producer Brian West (Sia, Nelly Furtardo and Maroon 5), and recorded in his Laurel Canyon Studio, Lauren's vocals and complimentary piano blend together with Brian's influence to present a dynamic and beautiful creation.

Listen to "Is This Us", from Lauren's EP I Could Love You Everyday, available everywhere on June 5th below!

Born on the south side of Chicago, Lauren began her musical career touring coffee shops while still a student at Eastern Illinois University. After graduating college, and inspired by Jack Kerouc and the Laurel Canyon music scene, Lauren booked a one way ticket to Los Angeles. Arriving with nothing more than a backpack, a few hundred dollars and a South Side attitude, Lauren began her new adventure.

Following in the footsteps of the singer-songwriter during the 60s, Lauren started to connect to the Los Angeles music community and quickly began making friends. "I got lucky by taking my chances and meeting kind folks along my way in LA," recalls Phillips.

Getting introduced to Brian West and being invited to record in his Laurel Canyon studio immediately set the tone for her new music. The studio is located on LA's iconic Lookout Mountain, and is a couple of houses down from Joni Mitchell's house and where Carole King wrote her famous album, Tapestry. "The studio is set up in Brian's living room so you automatically feel welcomed and at home," says Lauren. "The place is filled with amps and old memorabilia from his amazing career, and inspiration is all around you."

If that wasn't enough to get Lauren excited, she also got the opportunity to perform at LA's legendary Hotel Cafe, a coveted stage for independent artists regularly attended by industry executives, tastemakers and other musicians. Phillips remembers her initial Hotel Cafe experiences, including seeing Ry X, still Ry Cummings at the time, having tickets to see the Lumineers before they hit it worldwide, and being invited to John Mayer's pop up show with David Ryan Harris. "truly unforgettable moments," says Lauren, "you can walk in any night and you know you're going to be inspired."

After years of developing her work and her voice, Lauren is excited to announce the June release date of her first EP, 'I Could Love You Everyday'. Produced by the two time Grammy nominated Brian West, and featuring songwriters and musicians such as Bonnie Baker (Zella Day, Hunter Hayes, Rachel Platten) Chin Injeti (Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Drake, Eminem and P!nk), Elliott Beenk (Executive Producer), Ben Darwish (Banks, Mike Posner, and Natasha Bedingfield), Kevin Smith (Groovemasters), Tom Pino, and Jordan Casty.

Next up on Lauren's itinerary is to continue writing and recording music for her next EP with executive producer Elliott Beenk (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lissie, Josh Dean), and setting up her National Tour, both planned for early 2021.

For more on Lauren, her music and plans, visit:

https://laurenphillipsmusic.com/

