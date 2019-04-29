Brian McKnight to Perform for One Night Only at the Encore Theater

Apr. 29, 2019  

This July, GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter and producer Brian McKnight will make his Wynn Las Vegas debut with a one-night-only engagement at the Encore Theater. The celebrated R&B performer will bring his greatest hits to the stage on Friday, July 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets for this performance go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Over the past 25 years, McKnight has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and has released 19 albums to date, with several going two- or three-times platinum. McKnight has been nominated for 16 GRAMMY Awards, including "R&B Album" for Back at One and "R&B Song" for "Love of My Life." McKnight is also the recipient of American Music Awards, Soul Train Awards, the NAACP Image and Blockbuster Awards, as well as a Billboard Songwriter of The Year.

Ticket Information

· Dates: July 19, 2019

· Public On-Sale: Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. PDT

· Price: $49.95-$115 plus applicable fees

· Points Of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com

Outside of singing, McKnight is a multi-instrumentalist who is trained to play the piano, guitar, bass, drums, percussions, trombone, tuba, trumpet and flugelhorn. For more information on Brian McKnight, visit McKnight360.com.



