Brian McKnight to Perform for One Night Only at the Encore Theater

This July, GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter and producer Brian McKnight will make his Wynn Las Vegas debut with a one-night-only engagement at the Encore Theater. The celebrated R&B performer will bring his greatest hits to the stage on Friday, July 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets for this performance go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Over the past 25 years, McKnight has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and has released 19 albums to date, with several going two- or three-times platinum. McKnight has been nominated for 16 GRAMMY Awards, including "R&B Album" for Back at One and "R&B Song" for "Love of My Life." McKnight is also the recipient of American Music Awards, Soul Train Awards, the NAACP Image and Blockbuster Awards, as well as a Billboard Songwriter of The Year.

Ticket Information

· Dates: July 19, 2019

· Public On-Sale: Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. PDT

· Price: $49.95-$115 plus applicable fees

· Points Of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com

Outside of singing, McKnight is a multi-instrumentalist who is trained to play the piano, guitar, bass, drums, percussions, trombone, tuba, trumpet and flugelhorn. For more information on Brian McKnight, visit McKnight360.com.





Related Articles View More Music Stories