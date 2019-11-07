Brian Culbertson Drops His 20th Album XX

As chart-topping multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer Brian Culbertson crafts his 20th album, the aptly titled "XX" - Roman numerals representing twenty - he revealed plans for the extensive US concert tour that will support the record release. Beginning April 1 in Louisville, Kentucky, Culbertson will take an elaborately designed concert production, The XX Tour, on the road for three consecutive months, playing more than 70 shows, an extremely rare feat for a contemporary jazz artist.

Culbertson's catalogue includes recordings of jazz - contemporary and straight ahead - as well as R&B, funk, instrumental pop and New Age. "XX," which drops April 10, reflects his remarkable diversity.

"It's a mix of things that I've done throughout my twenty records. There's a lot of funky instrumentals, some pop-sounding tracks, a couple slow jams, straight-ahead jazz, gospel, some vocals, lots of horns and some straight-up FUNK! The album is very much a mixture of some modern sounding programming along with live instruments, too. Real drums on almost everything mixed with programming. Definitely a cool sound," said Culbertson, who invites fans to get involved with the making of "XX" via an Indiegogo campaign that launched this week (https://igg.me/at/BCXX).

Recreating that cool sound live for The XX Tour is Culbertson's favorite part. Like his massive Colors of Love Tour that played 77 shows in three months and was captured for "Brian Culbertson's Colors of Love Tour: Live in Las Vegas" Blu-ray disc and two-disc CD that dropped last Valentine's Day, Culbertson is creating the sound and look for The XX Tour as a sensory experience. The exuberant performer spends months in preproduction meticulously conceiving stunning visuals - staging, lighting, wardrobe and effects - in order to put on a mesmerizing show each time he takes the stage. In addition to spotlighting the new album, the setlist will include cuts from Culbertson's hit-filled songbook that has amassed 32 Billboard No. 1 singles. There will also be a segment showcasing songs from "Winter Stories," an album released last month that placed him in an acoustic jazz trio setting for the first time.

Culbertson, who founded and curates the annual Napa Valley Jazz Getaway and Chicago Jazz Getaway music and lifestyle festivals, is offering two tiers of VIP ticket experiences during The XX Tour. The Ultra VIP package includes front row center seats; an intimate pre-show champagne toast backstage with Culbertson; pre-show meet & greet, photo opportunity and performance; exclusive tour merchandise gift; autographed tour poster; commemorative The XX Tour VIP laminate; and early access to the venue for crowd-free merchandise shopping.

The Meet & Greet VIP package consists of premium seats; pre-show meet & greet, photo opportunity and performance; exclusive tour merchandise gift; autographed tour poster; commemorative The XX Tour VIP laminate; and early access to the venue for crowd-free merchandise shopping.

Tickets for The XX Tour go on sale on Wednesday, November 13 at 10am local time exclusively for American Express cardholders and those connected to Culbertson's social media and fan email lists as well as subscribers to the Napa Valley Jazz Getaway and Chicago Jazz Getaway email lists. On Thursday, November 14 at 10am local time, presales begin for Ticketmaster and the venues' email lists. The public on-sale starts on Friday, November 15 at 10am local time.

Below is The XX Tour itinerary

(more dates will be added to the itinerary when confirmed):

April 1 Louisville, KY Bomhard Theater

April 3 New Haven, CT Lyman Center for Performing Arts **

April 4 Cranston, RI Park Theater

April 5 Reading, PA Scottish Rite Cathedral **

April 7 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

April 8 Collingswood, NJ Scottish Rite Auditorium

April 9 Buffalo, NY Buffalo State Performing Arts Center **

April 10 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theatre

April 11 Columbus, OH Southern Theatre **

April 14 Detroit, MI MotorCity Casino Hotel

April 15 Ft. Wayne, IN The Clyde Theatre

April 16 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

April 17 Akron, OH Akron Civic Theater

April 18 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

April 19 Richmond, VA The National

April 21 Clearwater, FL Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

April 22 Orlando, FL Plaza Live

April 23 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall *

April 24 Panama City, FL Seabreeze Jazz Festival *

April 26 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre *

April 27 Newberry, SC Newberry Opera House *

April 29 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

May 1 Atlanta, GA Atlanta Symphony Hall

May 2 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

May 3 Minneapolis, MN Fitzgerald Theater

May 5 Joliet, IL Rialto Square Theatre

May 6 Kansas City, MO Arvest Back Theatre at The Midland

May 7 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom

May 8 San Antonio, TX Empire Theatre

May 9 Dallas, TX Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center Dallas

May 10 Houston, TX Cullen Performance Hall

May 14 Ft. Collins, CO The Armory

May 15 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

May 19 & 20 Mesa, AZ Mesa Arts Center

May 21 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

May 22 & 23 Las Vegas, NV Aliante Casino

May 24 Lake Tahoe, NV Montbleau Resort Casino & Spa

May 27 Santa Barbara, CA Lobero Theatre

May 28 Fresno, CA Tower Theatre

May 30 San Diego, CA Humphreys

June 3 Bend, OR Tower Theater

June 4 Spokane, WA Bing Crosby Theatre

June 5 Seattle, WA The Moore Theatre

June 6 Boise, ID The Egyptian Theatre

June 7 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

June 12 Yountville, CA Napa Valley Jazz Getaway *

June 14 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

June 17 New Orleans, LA The Civic Theatre

June 19 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall

June 21 Charlotte, NC Knight Theater

June 24 Durham, NC The Carolina Theatre

June 25 Birmingham, AL Lyric Theatre

*Denotes tickets are already on sale

** Denotes tickets will go on sale at a later date

For more information, please visit http://www.brianculbertson.com.





