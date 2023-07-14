Brent Cobb Releases New Song 'Patina'

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brent Cobb’s new song, “Patina,” written by his wife, Layne, is debuting today.

Of the song, Cobb shares, “My wife, Layne, sent ‘Patina’ to me one night after a show during a long stretch of a tour. Sometimes if it’s an extended run, I can get in my head about worrying if I’m being the best dad and husband I can be due to being gone so much. It gets hard keeping up with it all. At least, on those nights it feels like it does. This was one of those nights. She had written it several months before and kept it to herself. All it took was the first line, the way she originally wrote it went ‘You got one hand on the wheel and one on my thigh. You got a way that makes my heart feel like it’s flyin…’ and it pulled me right out of my head and back down to earth. It took me right back to the two of us easing down dirt roads in my grandpas old Toyota, listening to Otis Redding when we were young adults just dating. All we had back then was the present moment. The only thing any of us really have is ‘right now.’ I can’t think of anything more comforting than that.”

“Patina” is the second song unveiled from Cobb’s anticipated new album, Southern Star, which will be released September 22 via Ol’ Buddy Records/Thirty Tigers (pre-order/pre-save here). Ahead of the release, the title track recently debuted, of which Rolling Stone declares, “Few artists embody the South quite like Brent Cobb,” while American Songwriter praises, “a down-home and heartfelt tune.”

Produced by Cobb (his first self-produced album) and recorded at Macon’s famed Capricorn Sound Studios, Southern Star is a love-letter to Cobb’s southern roots, filled with the sounds and stories of his home state of Georgia. Across these ten tracks, featuring local Georgia musicians, Cobb finds beauty in the small moments, as he explores seemingly simple themes with his signature southern electric sound and lyrical depth.

Reflecting on the album, Cobb shares, “You know how when you’re growing up, you’re told that if you ever get lost out there, look for the northern star to help find direction back home? Well, I’m from Georgia. So, I always look for the southern star. This album, the songs, the sounds… it’s all a product of where I’m from both musically and environmentally. Historically and presently that place also happens to be the same place that cultivated a good many of the most influential artists in the whole world of music. Music as we know it would not exist without the American south. It’s funky and sentimental. It’s simple and complex.”

In celebration of the new music, Cobb will embark on an extensive headline tour this fall with stops at Austin’s Parish, Dallas’ Studio at The Factory, Los Angeles’ Troubadour, San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall, New York’s Bowery Ballroom, Cambridge’s The Sinclair, Lexington’s The Burl, Atlanta’s Terminal West, Macon’s Hargray Capitol Theatre and Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl among many others.

He will also join Luke Combs on his sold-out US stadium tour this summer as well as select dates with Whiskey Myers and The Steel Woods this year. See below for complete itinerary.

BRENT COBB CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

July 14—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium*

July 15—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium*

July 16—Charleston, SC—Charleston Pour House

July 20—Des Moines, IA—Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park‡

July 21—Milwaukee, WI—BMO Harris Pavilion‡

July 22—Foxborough, MA—Gillette Stadium*

July 23—Duluth, MN—Amsoil Arena‡

July 25—Grand Forks, ND—Alerus Center‡

July 28—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field*

July 29—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field*

August 17—Athens, GA—Georgia Theatre

August 18—Raleigh, NC—Lincoln Theatre

August 19—Black Mountain, NC—Silverados+

September 3—Weston, CO—Caveman Music Festival

September 9—Bristol, TN—Bristol Rhythm & Roots Festival

September 28—Houston, TX—Last Concert Cafe

September 29—Austin, TX—Parish

September 30—Dallas, TX—Studio at The Factory

October 1—Santa Fe, NM—Tumbleroot Brewery

October 3—Los Angeles, CA—Troubadour

October 4—San Francisco, CA—Great American Music Hall

October 6—Monterey, CA—Rebels & Renegades

October 8—Portland, OR—Aladdin Theater

October 9—Seattle, WA—Tractor Tavern

October 12—Spokane, WA—Lucky You Lounge

October 13—Columbia Falls, MT—The Coop

October 14—Bozeman, MT—The Rialto

October 15—Boulder, CO—Fox Theatre

October 17—Omaha, NE—The Waiting Room

October 18—Kansas City, MO—Knuckleheads

October 20—St. Louis, MO—Off Broadway

October 21—Loudon, TN—Windy Hill Farm and Preserve

November 2—Charlotte, NC—Neighborhood Theatre

November 3—Charlottesville, VA—Jefferson Theater

November 5—Washington, DC—The Hamilton Live

November 6—Cambridge, MA—The Sinclair

November 7—New York, NY—Bowery Ballroom

November 8—Ardmore, PA—Ardmore Music Hall

November 10—Pittsburgh, PA—Thunderbird Café

November 11—Wyandotte, MI—District 142

November 12—Toronto, ON—Horseshoe Tavern

November 15—Birmingham, AL—Saturn

November 16—Chattanooga, TN—Barrelhouse Ballroom

November 17—Atlanta, GA—Terminal West

November 18—Macon, GA—Hargray Capitol Theatre

November 30—Lexington, KY—The Burl

December 1—Nashville, TN—Brooklyn Bowl

December 2—Lake Wales, FL—Orange Blossom Revue

January 13, 2024—Maryville, TN—The Shed

*as part of Luke Combs World Tour

‡supporting Whiskey Myers

+co-headline with The Steel Woods

photo credit: Jace Kartye