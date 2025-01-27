Bren Joy Sets Debut Album 'Sunset Black' and North American Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising singer-songwriter and artist Bren Joy has announced his highly anticipated debut studio album, SUNSET BLACK, slated for release on February 21st via Stem. Alongside the news, Bren has shared that he will embark on his North American headline tour this Spring. The Sunset Black Tour starts on March 17th in San Francisco and includes dates in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Washington D.C., New York, Toronto, and more before concluding in Chicago on April 3rd (full dates below). Artist pre-sale will start on Tuesday at 10 AM local, Spotify pre-sale begins on Wednesday, and general tickets go on sale Friday, January 31st, at 10 AM local time. For more information and ticket purchasing, please visit here.

Bren Joy’s forthcoming debut album, SUNSET BLACK, sees the Nashville native embrace a broad range of influences and sonic landscapes, delving into the intricacies of love and self-discovery; the album spans twelve tracks, including previously released singles “WANDERING” and “NEVER WANNA LET YOU GO”. The project finds him complex, resilient, fearless, and raw as he continues to hone in on his sense of self and musicianship while transcending genre by incorporating folk, hip-hop, R&B, pop, and jazz elements into his signature alt-R&B sound. Featuring instrumentation inspired by the East Coast sound and collaborations with Sam Barsh (Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar), Austin Brown (Doechii, SZA, Isaiah Rashad), Michael Brun (J Balvin, Victoria Monae, Ed Sheeran), Bartees Strange (Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore), and Zach Ezzy (Smino, Lil Yachty, Jordan Ward), Bren Joy unveils a new facet of himself and his artistry while remaining unapologetically authentic.

Bren Joy gained widespread recognition and a growing fanbase following his captivating breakout singles “Henny in the Hamptons” and “Sweet”. His heartfelt and hopeful debut 2019 project TWENTIES resonated deeply with fans and has garnered over 268M worldwide streams, leading to collaborations and tours with artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Denzel Curry, Pink Sweat$, Jhené Aiko, Gemini, and more. With the release of his album SUNSET BLACK on the horizon, Bren Joy is poised to solidify his place as a rising, unconventional, forward-thinking artist and one of the most exciting voices in the contemporary R&B world.

THE SUNSET BLACK TOUR DATES﻿

3/17 — San Francisco, CA — Brick & Mortar

3/18 — Los Angeles, CA — The Roxy

3/25 — Atlanta, GA — Center Stage - Vinyl

3/26 — Nashville, TN — The Basement East

3/28 — Washington, D.C. — Union Stage

3/29 — Brooklyn, NY — Music Hall Of Williamsburg

3/30 — Cambridge, MA — The Sinclair

4/01 — Toronto, ON — Velvet Underground

4/03 — Chicago, IL — Lincoln Hall

Photo credit: Gabe Nava

