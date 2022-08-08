Breland Releases New Single Featuring Lady A

Bad Realm Records/Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville artist BRELAND teases his highly anticipated debut album CROSS COUNTRY with the release of the grooving breakup track 'Told You I Could Drink' featuring Grammy award-winning trio Lady A.

Co-written by BRELAND, Lady A's Charles Kelley, and Zachary Manno, the must-hear song is available now across all digital and streaming platforms.

"Lady A is one of the groups that introduced me to Country music, so when I finally got in studio with Charles Kelley, I already had a Lady A collab in mind," explains BRELAND. "The two of us performed 'Told You I Could Drink' at BRELAND & Friends at the Ryman in March, and the response we got from the audience was what convinced us to cut the song and put it on my album. I'm so excited for the world to hear what we made."

"Anytime we have a chance to collaborate with BRELAND, you can be sure that we'll be there," Lady A's Hillary Scott said. "When I first heard this song it immediately took me back to high school after a bad breakup, getting lost in an R&B groove."

Hinting at a collaboration, the Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist joined Lady A as their special guest to perform their 9x platinum 'Need You Now' as part of ABC's primetime special CMA FEST. Marking the platinum riser's debut on the main stage at Nashville's Nissan Stadium, watch the clip that aired on Wednesday (8/3) here

BRELAND has shared the track list for CROSS COUNTRY with fans on his socials. The 14-song project also features standout collaborations with Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban. BRELAND has co-written every song alongside an impressive list of some of the most in-demand songwriters including Ashley Gorley, HARDY, Sam Hunt, ERNEST, Ryan Hurd and more.

BRELAND is now gearing up to bring his crowd-thrilling live set back to the UK after stunning fans at C2C Festival with a full UK tour alongside Russell Dickerson in October 2022. Full dates are listed below.

Listen to the new single here:

BRELAND OCTOBER 2022 UK TOUR DATES WITH RUSSELL DICKERSON

11th - Bristol, Thekla

12th - London, Electric Ballroom

14th - Glasgow, St. Lukes

15th - Manchester, Academy 2

18th - Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

19th - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms