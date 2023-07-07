Breakout Rap Star Flo Milli Releases 'B.T.W.'

The celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th birthday continues. Today, viral rap sensation Flo Milli releases "B.T.W" a clever spin on Too $hort’s Lil Jon-produced 2006 banger “Blow the Whistle.”

The reimagined track comes courtesy of entertainment company Mass Appeal in partnership with Google Pixel and SONY Music Entertainment’s Certified as part of the “Pixel RePresents” series. In honor of Hip Hop’s bicentennial, Pixel RePresents elevates women in Hip Hop by showcasing some of today’s most promising female rappers reenvisioning genre-defining songs.

Last week Lola Broke dropped “Blind Em,” a nod to the Clipse’s enduring hit “Grindin.” Each reconceptualized track has unique artwork photographed on a Google Pixel camera, featuring Real Tone technology, which equitably captures and represents all skin tones.

“B.T.W” will be accompanied by a BTS video created on a Google Pixel by director and Creator Labs artist, Myesha Evon Gardner. Videos will also live on EBONY.com, which serves as the central hub for all RePresents BTS content. “B.T.W,” “Blind Em,” and every subsequent release will culminate in the Pix Tape EP, slated for release in August alongside the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.

Pixel RePresents is part of Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop 50 initiative, a global, multifaceted landmark celebration to commemorate Hip Hop’s 50th year. Beyond Pixel RePresents, Mass Appeal has tapped Google Pixel to be the exclusive handset device for Hip Hop 50. Additionally, Mass Appeal has partnered with Certified, the digital destination platform celebrating SME’s Hip Hop catalog, to unveil 50 product releases in honor of Hip Hop’s 50th birthday.

Listen to the new single here: