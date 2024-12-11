Breakout Artist SLOE JACK Drops 'JUMP OUT THE WINDOW' Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Genre-blending artist and producer SLOE JACK returns with breakneck new single “JUMP OUT THE WINDOW” — out now via Interscope Records.

“JUMP OUT THE WINDOW” explodes out of the gate with a mix of driving drum and bass, dark post-punk grind, and highly dynamic production. SLOE JACK delivers a shout-along hook and propulsive bars: “Paranoia and my parents’ behavior / I wish I wasn’t born the son of a failure / Am I a living mistake or do I have a place? / And do I have what it takes or am I just a waste?”

“I wrote ‘JUMP OUT THE WINDOW’ about feeling stuck in the cycle of drug and alcohol addiction,” explains SLOE JACK, a.k.a. Jack Mark Garritty. “The song reflects on how growing up around addiction shaped my life and sense of self. My hope is that this song resonates with others in similar situations and encourages them to make a change.”

The powerful new release follows October’s grunge-steeped “RISPERIDONE,” — an especially vulnerable song named after an antipsychotic medication — and its sister track “LANDMINE,” a solid rap-rock entry that continued SLOE JACK’s impressive run of gripping visuals — watch the video HERE. Earlier in the year, he dropped the PLANET JACK EP complete with swaggering singles “WAKEY WAKEY” and “LOVER,” which came with a “Live from the Outback” video.

“JUMP OUT THE WINDOW” adds to a growing body of work that combines intense introspection, restless energy, and prodigious talent.

About SLOE JACK:

Jack Mark Garritty, known as SLOE JACK, is an Australian artist and music producer known for his distinctive vocal delivery and innovative production. Growing up in the country town of Bendigo, Victoria, Jack's early life was marked by a violent household and a penchant for addiction. Leaving his childhood home at the age of 15, SLOE JACK sought solace in music production. Armed with nothing but an old laptop, he began sampling sounds and crafting the music that would later define his unique style. Starting with dubstep, he would eventually evolve into a fusion of overdriven rock tones, heavy rhythms, and cutting-edge production. Through unwavering determination, Jack has emerged as a powerful voice for those who have been silenced. SLOE JACK's music is a reflection of the hardships that plagued his youth, transformed into a compelling and resonant artistic expression.

