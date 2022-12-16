Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bre Kennedy Shares EP 'Clarity'

Clarity is available on all streaming platforms.

Dec. 16, 2022  

Singer, songwriter, and producer Bre Kennedy shares her new EP, Clarity, a collection of four vulnerable, intimate, and heartfelt tracks. Flipping through her journal, one word stared right back at Bre from various pages.

Without realizing it, she had jotted down "Clarity" multiple times. Its meaning, i.e. "understanding," spoke volumes to how far she had come in a short time. She presents Clarity as a sonic reflection of her personal metamorphosis over the past year that has led her to a more clear and hopeful perspective.

"I sat down, and it was like getting rid of old clothes, stories, and expectations," shares Bre. "I've become a different version of myself. After the past two years, I feel super revitalized. This spring cleaning led to a metamorphosis. I'm starting to get clarity. It's ironic because when I wrote the music, I was begging for it! I've changed a lot, though. I'm getting to know the person I am now."

Clarity was initially teased with the inviting anthem "Ribbon" and the cinematic "Before I Have A Daughter," which was co-written with Lori McKenna. Bre shares, "I'm doing a lot of self-work; I'm excited to get to play live music again and create the next body of work with a healthy perspective on a hopeful future." Clarity is available on all streaming platforms.

The California-bred and Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and producer picked up an acoustic guitar at the age of 12 before playing around Los Angeles just three years later. She eventually moved to Nashville, where she split her time between working at a restaurant and wowing crowds at various venues.

She made waves in 2019 with the Jealous of Birds EP, followed by 2020's Twenty Something EP, and her first full-length album, Note to Self, in 2021. Beyond sold-out headline gigs, she has shared the stage with Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark, JR., The Paper Kites, and Joy Oladokun, in addition to her debut Bonnaroo appearance.



