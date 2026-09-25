Brayden Bell Releases Folk-Pop Single 'Biggest Fan'

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Indie folk-pop producer/songwriter Brayden Bell has shared 'Biggest Fan,' a wistful and tender new single shaped by wanderlust, the passage of time, and the unexpected places a loving relationship can lead. Pairing intimate, upfront vocals with warm folk instrumentation and subtle cinematic flourishes, the track considers what it means to truly champion the people we love while there is still time to do so.

Inspired by travel, wanderlust, and a relationship that hasn't always unfolded exactly as imagined, 'Biggest Fan' finds Brayden looking at love through the lens of life's impermanence. Rather than shy away from the uncomfortable reality of mortality, he uses it as an invitation to live more boldly, compassionately, and presently.

'No one gets out alive,' Brayden states. 'I think chewing on that bit of information more often can only help us live bolder, more loving and compassionate lives.'

That philosophy sits at the heart of the song's title. For Brayden, being someone's 'Biggest Fan' means actively championing the people closest to us, particularly during the moments when they feel as though no one is listening. 'We need to champion our loved ones,' he explains. 'To be their biggest fan when they feel like no one's listening. A Biggest Fan Club, if you will.'

The song came together quickly, carrying a familiarity that made Brayden feel as though he had somehow heard it before. Its defining sonic character, however, emerged once Benjamin Longman added banjo, providing what Brayden describes as the song's missing piece. Percussionist Matt Frank further expanded the arrangement with cinematic atmosphere, allowing its most emotional moments to feel larger without sacrificing intimacy.

The song also reflects a broader shift in Brayden's writing toward greater honesty and a closer alignment with his own musical taste. On 'Biggest Fan,' he hears some of the emotionally direct storytelling he admires in artists like Donovan Woods.

'Biggest Fan' will eventually join Brayden's forthcoming EP, Gardener, a collection documenting the moments and emotions that have defined the last few years of his life. Writing serves as an outlet for Brayden, making the songs less a calculated collection than a series of personal snapshots or, as he puts it, 'captions to the last few years of my life.'

At the centre of 'Biggest Fan' is a simple but difficult truth: loving someone also means knowing that time together is finite. Rather than allowing that knowledge to turn the song toward despair, Brayden uses it to underline the importance of building a life rich enough in memories to sustain the person eventually left behind.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 14 Hrs 33 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me