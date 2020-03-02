Brandy Clark's 'Your Life is a Record' Featured at NPR Music

Grammy-nominated and CMA Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Brandy Clark's highly anticipated new album, Your Life is a Record, is now streaming in full as part of NPR Music's First Listen series along with an extended interview. Listen HERE. Of the release, NPR Music's Jewly Hight declares, "Brandy Clark's third album, Your Life is a Record, brings her unpretentious virtuosity into focus."

Out this Friday, March 6 on Warner Records (pre-order), Your Life is a Record was produced by award-winning producer Jay Joyce and features 11 songs recorded largely as an intimate acoustic four-piece-featuring Clark, Joyce, Giles Reaves and Jedd Hughes-with subsequent Memphis strings and horns layered in with arrangements by Lester Snell. Created after the dissolution of a long-term relationship, the album features Clark's most personal songwriting to date along with special guest appearances from Randy Newman ("Bigger Boat") and guitarist John Osborne ("Bad Car"). Already receiving widespread attention, NPR Music's Ann Powers proclaims, "Breakthroughs don't always have to come for brand new artists," and continues, "[Your Life is a Record] sounds like an instant classic. It sounds vintage, it evokes classic '60s country albums, but it also sounds completely contemporary," while Rolling Stone included it as one of their "70 Most Anticipated Albums of 2020."

In celebration of the release, Clark will kick off her headlining "Who You Thought I Was Tour" later this month including special album release shows at Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley on March 29, Los Angeles' Lodge Room on April 7, New York's Bowery Ballroom on April 28 and Chicago's The Space on May 8. See below for complete tour itinerary. Every ticket purchased for the headline tour includes a choice of a CD or digital download copy of Your Life is a Record. Available in most markets, check ticket details for confirmation.

A six-time Grammy nominee and CMA Awards "Song of the Year" recipient, Clark is one of her generation's most respected and celebrated songwriters and musicians. Her songs include Kacey Musgraves' "Follow Your Arrow," Miranda Lambert's "Mama's Broken Heart," The Band Perry's "Better Dig Two" and Hailey Whitter's "Ten Year Town," which was just named #2 on Rolling Stone's "25 Best Country and Americana Songs of 2019" round up. Her two solo albums-2013's 12 Stories and 2016's Big Day in a Small Town-each garnered immense critical acclaim landing on "Best of the Year" lists at New York Magazine, Billboard, NPR Music Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, etc. NPR Music's Ann Powers calls her, "a storyteller of the highest caliber," while Rolling Stone's Will Hermes declares, "a country visionary...the consolation of a beautiful voice delivering a well-built song, cold truth rising from it like fog off dry ice."

YOUR LIFE IS A RECORD TRACK LIST

1. I'll Be the Sad Song

2. Long Walk

3. Love is a Fire

4. Pawn Shop

5. Who You Thought I Was

6. Apologies

7. Bigger Boat (feat. Randy Newman)

8. Bad Car

9. Who Broke Whose Heart

10. Can We Be Strangers

11. The Past is the Past

BRANDY CLARK CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

March 6-Nashville, TN-Grand Ole Opry

March 9-Nashville, TN-Grimey's (in-store performance)

March 28-St. Louis, MO-Off Broadway*

March 29-Nashville, TN-3rd and Lindsley*

March 31-Houston, TX-White Oak†

April 1-Austin, TX-The Parish†

April 3-Phoenix, AZ-Musical Instrument Museum†

April 7-Los Angeles, CA-Lodge Room†

April 8-San Francisco, CA-Great American Music Hall†

April 10-Portland, OR-Alberta Rose Theatre‡

April 11-Seattle, WA-Showbox Theatre‡

April 13-Salt Lake City, UT-The State Room‡

April 14-Denver, CO-Globe Hall‡

April 16-Omaha, NE-The Waiting Room‡

April 17-Minneapolis, MN-Fineline‡

April 18-Des Moines, IA-Woolys‡

April 20-Ann Arbor, MI-The Ark#

April 21-Cleveland, OH-Beachland#

April 22-Pittsburgh, PA-The Rex#

April 24-Uncasville, CT-Wolf Den#

April 25-Philadelphia, PA-Boot & Saddle#

April 27-Boston, MA-Brighton Music Hall#

April 28-New York, NY-Bowery Ballroom#

May 1-Alexandria, VA-Birchmere#

May 2-Charlotte, NC-McGlohon#

May 4-Atlanta, GA-Terminal West#

May 5-Birmingham, AL-Saturn#

May 7-Louisville, KY-Headliners#

May 8-Chicago, IL-The Space#

May 9-Indianapolis, IN-Vogue#

May 11-Madison, WI-Majestic Theatre^

May 13-Kansas City, MO-Saloon @ Knuckleheads^

May 14-Oklahoma City, OK-Tower Theatre^

*with Cheley Tackett

†with Donovan Woods

‡with Alex Hall

#with Kelsey Waldon

^with Aubrie Sellers





