Brandi Carlile Adds New 'Beyond These Silent Days' Tour Dates

Six-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, producer and New York Times Best Selling author Brandi Carlile expands her extensive "Beyond These Silent Days" summer tour including new stops at the Santa Barbara Bowl, Austin's Moody Amphitheater, Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion, Salt Lake City's Vivint Smart Home Arena, Philadelphia's TD Pavilion at The Mann and more.

Special guests featured on the tour include Allison Russell, Ani DiFranco, Brittany Howard, Celisse, Indigo Girls, Katie Pruitt, Lake Street Dive, Lucius and Sarah McLachlan, with additional names to be announced. See below for complete itinerary.

Artist pre-sale will begin next Thursday, February 24 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following Friday, February 25 at 11:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.brandicarlile.com. Citi is the official card of the "Beyond These Silent Days Tour." Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 22 at 10:00am local time until Thursday, February 24 at 10:00pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit here.

The tour continues another landmark year for Carlile, who is nominated for another five awards at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Record of the Year ("Right On Time"), Song of the Year ("Right On Time" and "A Beautiful Noise" performed by Carlile and Alicia Keys), Best Pop Solo Performance ("Right On Time") and Best American Roots Performance ("Same Devil" with Brandy Clark). The live awards ceremony will be broadcast Sunday, April 3 at 8:00pmET/7:00pm CT on CBS.

In recent months, following the release of her acclaimed #1 new album, In These Silent Days (stream/purchase here), Carlile made her made her debut as the musical guest on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" (performing "Broken Horses" and "Right On Time"), returned to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" to debut "You And Me On The Rock" and debuted "This Time Tomorrow" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Additionally, in November, Carlile performed Mitchell's legendary album Blue in its entirety at Carnegie Hall. Of the sold-out performance, Billboard proclaims, "an extraordinary concert...who better to take on this homage but Carlile, who has taken up Mitchell's still brightly burning torch, as one of the finest songwriters and singers of this era."

Produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings, In These Silent Days was inspired by the mining of Carlile's own history while writing last year's #1 New York Times Best Selling memoir, Broken Horses (Crown), and conceived of while she was quarantined at home with longtime collaborators and bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth. The ten songs chronicle acceptance, faith, loss and love and channel icons like David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Elton John and Joni Mitchell-the latter two who, by some sort of cosmic alignment of the stars, have turned out to be close friends in addition to being her biggest heroes and inspirations.

Of the album, Variety praises, "Carlile effortlessly glides between octaves while, somehow, still sounding completely conversational-the everyday diva we didn't know we needed until she showed up at our door...a vocal tour de force," while Billboard asserts, "the emotion that Carlile projects is unbridled, unfettered joy in the face of hard times-and it's the exact boost of positivity that will make you want to listen again and again" and Vulture declares, ""one of the biggest voices in the genre." The album also appeared on "Best of 2021" lists at NPR Music, Variety, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, SPIN, USA Today, Stereogum and many more.

Tour Dates

April 22-Miramar Beach, FL-Moon Crush 2022

April 29-Indio, CA-Stagecoach Music Festival

June 11-George, WA-Gorge Amphitheatre*

June 21-Santa Barbara, CA-Santa Barbara Bowl

June 24-Los Angeles, CA-The Greek Theatre†

June 25-Los Angeles, CA-The Greek Theatre=

July 6-Kansas City, MO-Starlight Theatre×

July 8-Nashville, TN-Ascend Amphitheatre‡

July 9-Nashville, TN-Ascend Amphitheatre‡

July 15-Austin, TX-Moody Amphitheater

July 16-Dallas, TX-Dos Equis Pavilion

July 30-St. Paul, MN-Xcel Energy Center+

August 5-Milwaukee, WI-Fiserv Forum¤

August 6-Chicago, IL-Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island#

August 11-Salt Lake City, UT-Vivint Smart Home Arena

August 18-Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion§

August 19-Bethel, NY-Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 20-Philadelphia, PA-TD Pavilion at The Mann**

August 30-Lenox, MA-Tanglewood††

August 31-Portland, ME-Thompson's Point††

September 9-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre~

September 10-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre§

September 25-Bridgeport, CT-Sound on Sound Festival

October 21-Boston, MA-TD Garden^

October 22-New York, NY-Madison Square Garden^

*with special guests Sarah McLachlan and Lucius and featuring Celisse

†with special guest Lucius

=with special guest Celisse

×with special guest Katie Pruitt and more to be announced

‡with special guests Indigo Girls and Celisse and featuring Lucius

+with special guests Lake Street Dive and Celisse

¤with special guest Lake Street Dive and more to be announced

#with special guests Ani DiFranco and Celisse

§with special guests Indigo Girls and Allison Russell

**with special guest Allison Russell and more to be announced

††with special guest Indigo Girls

~with special guests Lucius and Allison Russell

^with special guest Brittany Howard