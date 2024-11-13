Brady Rymer and Laurie Berkner Release New Duet 'When You’re Kind'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Three-time GRAMMY® nominees Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could have teamed up again with children's music superstar (and friend) Laurie Berkner to release a sweet, acoustic ballad titled “When You’re Kind” in celebration of World Kindness Day.

“I loved having Laurie sing with me on this one," says Brady. "Her friendly, inviting voice and gentle spirit work so beautifully with the song.”

Brady and Laurie’s tender vocals bring resonance to the song’s heartfelt lyrics. Melodic mandolin and electric guitar lines weave through the tune, creating a cozy, comforting sonic hug.

“I have always loved working with Brady and was so excited when he invited me to sing with him on this beautiful song,” says Laurie. “Now that we have finished recording it together, I often notice myself singing it throughout the day. And every time I do, it makes me smile. I can't help but imagine it will bring lots of smiles—and the inspiration to share kindness—to the kids and families who hear it!”

From 2011 to 2023, Brady played bass and sang in the Laurie Berkner Band. He and Laurie have recorded many memorable duets, including “Soft Things” from Brady’s 2011 album Love Me For Who I Am, and “There’s A Hole In The Bucket” from Laurie’s 2015 album Favorite Classic Kids’ Songs.

About Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could

Three-time GRAMMY® nominee Brady Rymer is one of the top talents in the independent family music scene today. Making infectious, high-energy rock ‘n’ roll for kids and families, his trademark smile lights up the band’s live performances and shines brightly in his recordings, expressing the warmth, fun, and positive spirit of the family experience. Catchy melodies and song lyrics connect children to stories of confidence, diversity, friendship, and family.

After more than a decade touring with RCA Records band From Good Homes, sharing the stage with Bob Dylan, Dave Matthews, and Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead, Rymer’s career in children’s music grew along with his family. He assembled a kickin’ band of friends, performing at schools, libraries, and venues like Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, The GRAMMY Museum, and The White House. After twelve CDs and three GRAMMY® nominations (Best Children’s Album 2009, 2015, and 2017), his music has been called a “joyous, genius, melodic gift for anyone with a rock and roll soul,” and his band “might just be the best-sounding band in children’s music,” according to NPR’s All Things Considered. He’s currently working on his 13th studio album, Sunny Side Up. Visit Bradyrymer.com for the latest news and performance updates.

About Laurie Berkner

One of the most popular children’s entertainers in the U.S., Laurie Berkner has filled countless venues nationwide with adoring fans. With millions of monthly streams and albums, songs, and DVDs sold, Laurie’s songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide. The first artist to ever appear in music videos on Nick Jr., Laurie Berkner was featured in nearly all the episodes of the channel’s Jack‘s Big Music Show. Laurie has released 14 bestselling, award-winning albums and has authored a number of picture books based on her songs. She has also written the music and lyrics for three Off-Broadway children’s musicals produced by New York City Children’s Theatre. Laurie has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many other prestigious venues.

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim, USA Today named Laurie “the undisputed queen of kindie rock.” The New York Times dubbed her “the Adele of the preschool crowd.” The Wall Street Journal called Laurie “one of the most popular children’s performers in America… her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups.” NPR’s All Things Considered declared, “Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children.”

Comments