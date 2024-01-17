Boutique Record Label Den Of Wax Releases Deluxe Vinyl Edition Of Driftless 'Perfect Blue'

Boutique record label Den of Wax has announced the release of Minneapolis/Portland-based, shoegaze, post-rock trio Driftless' acclaimed 2022 album, Perfect Blue, for the first time ever on vinyl. The beautifully designed gatefold, with blue swirl vinyl is available via the Den of Wax online store, Bandcamp, and the recently opened Den of Wax shop in Ossining, New York.

Discussing seeing Perfect Blue finally being released on vinyl, the band stated, “Simply put, it's been a dream - not only to have our work released on vinyl, but with the care that Den of Wax has put into it.”

Driftless began a new chapter in its musical evolution with the release of their third album Perfect Blue, in December 2022. With the introduction of vocals on the project, the band (Grant Lillvis, Evan Partridge, and Tony Viegas) teamed up with Zach Zurn at Carpet Booth Studios and Will Yip at Studio 4 to bring the blend of shoegaze and post-rock to life. Perfect Blue's title is a reflection of the album's ethereal and shimmering nature, similar to that of a lake under a blue sky.

Den of Wax is owned by Matt and Diana Friedman, who left Brooklyn and headed to the Hudson Valley, New York to reconnect with a community that has become a nurturing ground for artists. Purveyors of collectible audible art, Den of Wax is committed to sharing special vinyl from around the world.

The Friedman's want the Den of Wax shop to be a destination. Tablets + headphones will be provided, so customers can listen to music, while perusing the finely curated selection of hard to find, exclusive, limited edition vinyl options from across the globe.

The Den of Wax label specializes in intricate packaging, long sold-out variants, hard-to-find records from overseas, deluxe albums, and up-and-coming artists. The Den of Wax team works closely with bands, labels, and distributors to source vinyl across all genres, but with an affinity for music that is emerging, with an edge.

Upcoming releases include Peruvian screamo band Fiesta Bizarra's eponymous EP late next month, plus San Diego hip hop duo Inspired Flight's recently released album, Like The Stars, But Even More.