Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bottler to Release 'Mako' EP This Week

Bottler to Release 'Mako' EP This Week

The EP will be released everywhere on InFiné on Friday, February 10th, 2023. 

Feb. 06, 2023  

Brooklyn indie electronic duo Bottler announce the Mako EP, a four track selection based on the title track, formerly from their debut 2022 release Journey Work. The EP will be released everywhere on InFiné on Friday, February 10th, 2023.

The group will celebrate the EP with a release party at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One the the night before, with support from Soft Talon and Omar Ahmad.

A Leftfield-R&B gem inspired by the world of the game Final Fantasy VII, Mako is a luminous invitation to escape set to be released as a luxury EP with a brand-new remix from Colossi Rah and two fresh productions by Bottler themselves.

This great moment of modern pop came first in Journey Work, the multifaceted and progressive debut album by New York duo Bottler and combines the lyrical skills of Saige Smith and Joe Chilcott (Samurai Velvet) with unstoppable breakbeat rhythms and stealthy explosions of tropicality. It's track that would fit perfectly in a Bonobo, SBTRKT, or Little Dragon set at nightfall.

Written in collaboration with their old friends Samurai Velvet, the track puts forward an impassioned vocal performance with lyrics that describe the toxic, back and forth loop that lovers often find themselves in. The lyrical reference to fireflies was eerily reminiscent of the glow that materia (condensed mako energy and a source of special magical abilities) gives off, earning the track its title.

Mako takes nods from Drum and Bass and Jungle and marries a deep sub baseline and signature drum breaks from Pat Butler and Phil Shore's dusty record collection with Saige Smith and Joe Chilcott's distinctive neo-r&b vocal styling and writing.

On the b-side, Colorado based producer Colossi Rah twists and warps Mako's original form with the experimental production touches found across the young artist's exciting catalog. Focusing on the percussion samples and layers of backing vocals that originally served as harmony to Saige's voice, the track transforms in a way that is light, airy, diffused, and levitating.

Sleeves, built on circular loops and sample-based production reminiscent of
artists like Four Tet, J Dilla, and Daphni, is their most club format, dancefloor-focused track to date. Picking and choosing their favorite elements of electro, organic house, and even garage and psychedelic rock, the track features a shuffling drum break, flute-inspired synth melodies, a space echo saturated bass guitar line, and a piano loop recorded via Voice Memos of a ten-year-old playing at one of Pat's dad's piano recitals.

A pastoral and aerial conclusion, Bright Explanation opens with the taped sound of piano notes, before turning into a light and catchy ballad of elusive vocals and ear-worming synth melodies.



Samuel Oscar Shares New Single Wheres My Love Gonna Go? Photo
Samuel Oscar Shares New Single 'Where's My Love Gonna Go?'
Born in Iceland with Thai ethnicity and based in the UK, Samuel Oscar is a fast-rising singer-songwriter. Keen to continue his momentum and kickstart the year on a high, Samuel has just unveiled his remarkable new single, 'Where's My Love Gonna Go?'.
Neck Deep Announce Upcoming Single Heartbreak Of The Century Photo
Neck Deep Announce Upcoming Single 'Heartbreak Of The Century'
guitar riffs and driving drum fills. The track feels like a callback to the band’s early days, whilst still pushing them in a new and exciting direction right into “Heartbreak Of The Century”. The track was recorded with Andrew Wade, who previously worked with the band on 2015’s critically acclaimed album, Life's Not Out To Get You.
Object of Affection Release Con-Man Single Photo
Object of Affection Release 'Con-Man' Single
The album’s ten songs explode in character, contrast, and excitement. Exploring themes of reflection, insufficiency, and Déjà vu as well as additional contributions from Bre Morell (Temple of Angels, Crushed) and Brittney Beppu, each track on Field of Appearances plays a role in making it a more significant sum than its parts. Watch the video now!
VIDEO: Mandi Mapes Releases Daffodil Floors Visual Photo
VIDEO: Mandi Mapes Releases 'Daffodil Floors' Visual
Indie singer-songwriter Mandi Mapes has released the video for her single “Daffodil Floors.” Upon its release, “Daffodil Floors” climbed on to Apple Music’s “Inspired Chill” playlist and Spotify’s “New Music Friday Christian” playlist. Watch the new music video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Beyoncé Makes History as Most Awarded Artist in GRAMMYs HistoryBeyoncé Makes History as Most Awarded Artist in GRAMMYs History
February 5, 2023

After her win for Best Electronic/Dance Music Album, Beyoncé has made history as the most GRAMMY Awarded artist in history with 31 wins. Beyoncé released her latest studio album 'Renaissance,' in July. It features hit singles 'BREAK MY SOUL' and 'CUFF IT.'
Kim Petras Becomes First Transgender Artist to Win 'Best Pop/Duo Group Performance' GRAMMY For 'Unholy'Kim Petras Becomes First Transgender Artist to Win 'Best Pop/Duo Group Performance' GRAMMY For 'Unholy'
February 5, 2023

Kim Petras has become the first transgender woman to win the Grammy Award for 'Best Pop/Duo Group Performance' for 'Unholy' at the GRAMMYs. Kim Petras' recent single 'brrr' follows the recent release of Kim's guitar-driven pop single 'If Jesus Was A Rockstar.'
Find Out Who Won at the 65th GRAMMY Awards - Complete List of Winners!Find Out Who Won at the 65th GRAMMY Awards - Complete List of Winners!
February 5, 2023

We are updating you with the latest GRAMMY winners LIVE throughout the night. Nominees include Randy Rainbow, ABBA, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Encanto, West Side Story, Mel Brooks, Lady Gaga, and more. Presenters include First Lady, Jill Biden, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Cardi B, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson, Olivia Rodrigo, and Shania Twain. 
Viola Davis Achieves EGOT Status at the GRAMMYsViola Davis Achieves EGOT Status at the GRAMMYs
February 5, 2023

Following her new GRAMMY win, Viola Davis has become the 18th person in history to achieve the EGOT status. Davis has won two Tony Awards for King Hedley II in 2001 and then for Fences in 2010. She won an Emmy Award for How to Get Away With Murder and an Oscar for reprising her stage role in the film adaptation of Fences.
The Winery Dogs Release New Album 'III'The Winery Dogs Release New Album 'III'
February 5, 2023

III follows in the paw steps of their first two albums, once again being self-produced by the band—Richie Kotzen, Mike Portnoy, Billy Sheehan—and mixed by longtime band associate Jay Ruston. Even without radio airplay, videos for the first two songs to be released from the album—“Xanadu” and “Mad World, both directed by Vicente Cordero.
share