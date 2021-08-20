Boston Manor Release Fearsome New Anthem 'Carbon Mono'

Modern Brit rockers Boston Manor have released a fearsome new anthem in "Carbon Mono", their first single out via SharpTone Records, available to stream at https://shrptn.co/carbonmono.

Hook-laden, coherent, blackly witty and with a molten emotional core, it's the opening of a new chapter, hinting at even greater brilliance to follow. "This song is a conversation that sort of goes back & forth between two people," explains vocalist Henry Cox. "It's about people's unwillingness to change & acknowledge our own shortcomings. It's a classic Boston Manor tune that we wrote for people to rage to live. We're so excited to be back playing shows & we just wanted to have something to play that people could blow off some steam to."

On the track, Cox reasons acerbically that "Desperate times call for desperate pleasures". "My lyrics aren't 'political'," Cox says, "but they are about the alienation I began to feel from the common person on the street, an alienation magnified by the way the world has reacted to Covid and the lockdown, and the George Floyd murder... Isolation, anxiety, dread..."

The Blackpool-born outfit released their highly-charged and critically-acclaimed third album GLUE in the midst of the first Covid-induced lockdown, in a total vacuum of live music. "It was just, like, 'nothing', for so long," remembers vocalist Henry Cox, of the weeks following GLUE's release, the disappointment, the stasis, the disarray. "We got in the funk of it. And not the good kind of funk." Denied the opportunity to tour their new album, to get under its skin, the band instead began work on new music, somewhat ahead of their typical schedule.

"Carbon Mono" is the fruit of what guitarist Michael Cunniff describes as "the most joyful writing sessions we'd ever had," tapping into teen influences of the late 90s - the Cardigans, the Cranberries, later-era Depeche Mode. The track was recorded at Stustustudio, the Brixton recording location run by producer Larry Hibbitt. "I realized that, as awful as that dark period in 2020 had been, it was also a blessing in disguise," says Cunniff. "We'd changed labels, and we wanted to try new things, and we had this space to do something different. We weren't exhausted from ten months on the road."

In addition to a spot on this year's Reading and Leeds Festival as well as a handful of headlining shows this month in the UK, Boston Manor will be hopping across the pond as the main support to UK pop punk favorites Neck Deep across their run of upcoming North American shows in 2022.

Boston Manor US Tour Dates

4th Nov - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

5th Nov - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

6th Nov - Hard Rock Café Orlando - Orlando, FL

8th Nov - The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX

10th Nov - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

11th Nov - The Novo by Microsoft - Los Angeles, CA

12th Nov - The Glass House - Pomona, CA

13th Nov - The Freemont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CA

14th Nov - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

16th Nov - McMenamin's Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

17th Nov - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

20th Nov - Rockwell @ the Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

21st Nov - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

22nd Nov - The Truman - Kansas City, MO

23rd Nov - Radius - Chicaco, IL

24th Nov - Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

26th Nov - Red Flag - St. Louis, MO

27th Nov - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

28th Nov - Agora Theatre & Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

30th Nov - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

1st Dec - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

2nd Dec - STAGE AE - Pittsburgh, PA

3rd Dec - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

4th Dec - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA

6th Dec - The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

7th Dec - The NorVA - Norfolk, VA

8th Dec - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

10th Dec - Terminal 5 - New York, NY

11th Dec - Palladium - Worcester, MA