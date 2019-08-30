Bon Dejeuner! Radio Launches Cafe Kreyol Show, Cafe Kreyol Festival In Cap-Haitien

Bon Déjeuner! Radio or BDR is a popular internet radio station owned by Werley Nortreus and Ceraphin Radio Network that broadcasts Top music, live concerts, interviews, shows, foods updates, and news across the internet. BDR's CEO Werley Nortreus and Ceraphin Radio Network are working to launch music tv shows and festivals in order to keep the population in a good mood. The station Bon Déjeuner! Radio' also means BDR, is a major internet radio station operating in the Caribbean.

The CEO of Bon Déjeuner! Radio or BDR announces that he will launch music tv shows and festivals to connect the world with music, musicians, and good vibe. Two of BDR's subsidiaries are Café Kréyòl Show and Café Kréyòl Festival announce their plan and goals to promote music and good vibe nationwide.

Bon Déjeuner! Radio or BDR have already reached out millions of people in Africa and other countries online. The station's goals to connect musicians and people together with a good vibe.

Café Kréyòl Show is an organization and also known as a tv show that is only interesting in music showcases, acoustic unplugged, comedy showcases, culture, and foods. The event is every Friday afternoon and people have access to live music performances and more for only $20 per Friday. Café Kréyòl Show is an event that was launched by Bon Déjeuner! Radio to bring entertainment to the people in Cap-Haïtien.

More more info about Café Kréyòl Show and Café Kréyòl Festival are available on www.bondejeunerfm.online





