Bon D Jeuner! Radio Listed '1993: Birth Of Paradise & Romance, Vol. 1' As 2019 Best New Releases

The 2019 studio album called '1993: Birth of Paradise & Romance, Vol. 1' is the 4th album of Werley Nortreus released by LéyLéy Records on May 28. The album has 27 popular songs performed and produced by recording Artist Werley Nortreus that a lot of FM and AM radio stations across the world already air live and the album already get more than 5K downloads online and has more than 300K impressions.

The album is receiving a lot of love from online radio stations as well, include the Caribbean's greatest internet radio station called 'Bon Déjeuner! Radio' run by Ceraphin Radio Network, a radio network operating in Canada. The album '1993: Birth of Paradise & Romance, Vol. 1' is already seen as one of the greatest albums released in 2019 and already received more than 1 million streams play worldwide.

The title '1993: Birth of Paradise & Romance, Vol. 1' is the 4th music album performed by Werley Nortreus that has great seductive messages about romance, love, life, and Heaven. The instrumental/soundtrack album is available in all major stores online, even in some retail stores like Amazon, Target, Walmart, and many other stores. The album is like a musical series called '1993: Birth of Paradise & Romance' that has multiple volumes.

"The album' first volume is called '1993: Birth of Paradise & Romance, Vol. 1' and it is available to purchase online and some retail stores while the second volume called '1993: Birth of Paradise & Romance, Vol. 2' will come out in stores on September 2020.", said Werley Nortreus, the album performer and producer.

Bon Déjeuner! Radio is an internet radio station that features ''1993: Birth of Paradise & Romance, Vol. 1' and listeners can find the album on its platform so they can buy it to support the Artist. A popular song from '1993: Birth of Paradise & Romance, Vol. 1' called 'Birth of Paradise & Romance' already listed on 'Bon Déjeuner! Radio- Top 10' because the song received a lot of feedback and impressions.

During an Interview with Le Nouvelliste Haiti, Ticket Magazine, Loop Haiti, and a lot of other media organizations and radio stations, the Artist Werley Nortreus said he will release the second volume of '1993: Birth of Paradise & Romance' on September 2020.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You