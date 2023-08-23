Bombay Bicycle Club Reveal 'I Want To Be Your Only Pet'

Their new album is due October 20 via AWAL.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

Bombay Bicycle Club Reveal 'I Want To Be Your Only Pet'

British guitar band Bombay Bicycle Club are premiering “I Want To Be Your Only Pet,” the latest track from their forthcoming sixth studio album, My Big Day, due October 20 via AWAL. It’s a feverish, off-kilter whirlwind that builds harmonic tension with frenzied vocals, and culminates in an explosive hook that will undoubtedly thrive in the band’s live set. 

Of the song, vocalist/guitarist Jack Steadman, says, “I was just playing around with guitar sounds at soundcheck, and started playing this riff. Jamie [MacColl, guitarist] must have heard something in it because he got out his phone and started recording. For the next few months he would constantly text me to ask ‘have you written a song around that riff yet?’ So finally I did to stop him harassing me. To me it sounds like if Abbey Road era Beatles had a love child with Rated R era Queens of the Stone Age.”

My Big Day was produced by Steadman at The Church Studios in North London and then back at the band’s own studio. It features an eclectic host of guest vocalists that perfectly encapsulates the breadth of the band’s widespread appeal. 

Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Holly Humberstone and Nilüfer Yanya all lend their voices across the course of the record, with a fifth special guest releasing a song with the band later this fall.

Jack sits on both sides of the glass for the duration of the record, having previously produced their fourth album So Long, See You Tomorrow, and co-production with John Congleton for 2020’s Everything Else Has Gone Wrong. Additional production comes from Paul Epworth on the track Heaven and Ben Allen who co-produces Turn The World On—the band previously worked with Allen on their hit single “Shuffle” back in 2011.

The record was mixed by Dave Fridmann (renowned for his work with The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, MGMT, HAIM).

The album is available for pre-order HERE.

BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB LIVE

“Karaoke Tour” Live Dates
August 22—Rough Trade East—London *matinee SOLD OUT
August 22—Rough Trade East—London  SOLD OUT
August 12—Rough Trade—Nottingham SOLD OUT
August 24—Rough Trade—Bristol SOLD OUT
Instore/Outstore UK Live Dates 
October 17—Academy 2—Leicester (in association with Truck)
October 18—The Academy—Oxford (in association with Truck)
October 19—PRYZM—London (in association with Banquet Records)
October 20—Rough Trade East, London
October 21—Pier, Portsmouth (in association with Pie & Vinyl)
October 22—The Church—Marlborough (in association with Sound Knowledge) *Matinee acoustic performance
October 22—Marble Factory—Bristol (in association with Rough Trade)
October 23—The Empire—Coventry (in association with HMV)
October 24—Hangar 34—Liverpool (in association with Jacaranda Records)
October 25—Liquid Room—Edinburgh (in association with Assai Records)
October 26—Fat Sam’s—Dundee (in association with Assai Records)
European Headline Tour 
November 13—Riviera—Madrid
November 14—Sala Apolo—Barcelona
November 16—Alcatraz, Milan
November 17—Tonhalle—Munich
November 18—Docks—Lausanne
November 19—Docks—Hamburg
November 21—Trabendo—Paris
November 22—Columbiahalle—Berlin
November 23—Progresja—Warsaw
November 25—De Roma—Antwerp
November 26– Live Music Hall, Cologne
November 27—Melkweg—Amsterdam
November 28—Melkweg—Amsterdam

Photographer credit: Brendan Freeman



