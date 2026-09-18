Bob Seger's FACE THE PROMISE Gets Expanded Anniversary Edition

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Capitol/UMe is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Bob Seger's acclaimed 2006 album Face The Promise with an Expanded Edition, available now.

Available for the first time on streaming services, the Expanded Edition features four bonus tracks—'Time,' 'Little Jane,' 'Red Eye to Memphis,' and 'Let Me Try'—and is also available on 2LP black vinyl featuring a gatefold jacket and 12-page LP-sized booklet.

Fans can listen to and order the album here.

Newly remastered by longtime Seger mastering engineer Robert Vosgien, the Expanded Edition includes the hit singles 'Wait for Me' and 'Wreck This Heart.' Among the album's highlights is 'The Answer's In The Question,' Seger's duet with Patty Loveless. In 2023, Seger helped induct Loveless into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Originally released on September 12, 2006, Face The Promise marked Seger's 16th studio album. Acclaimed by critics and embraced by fans, it debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Platinum by the RIAA just three months later.

Twenty years after its release, Face The Promise remains one of the defining statements in Seger's catalog, reaffirming the songwriting, grit, and heartland spirit that made him one of America's most enduring rock artists.

Seger is an inductee of both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The 2015 Billboard Legend of Live honoree's catalog has earned 13 platinum and 8 multi-platinum RIAA Certified sales awards, including his Diamond-certified Greatest Hits, which remains a perennial bestseller. Seger is Capitol Records' longest-tenured solo artist in the label's storied history.

Track Listing*

LP1 SIDE ONE

1. Wreck This Heart

2. Wait For Me

3. Face The Promise

4. No Matter Who You Are

LP1 SIDE TWO

1. Are You

2. Simplicity

3. No More

4. Real Mean Bottle (duet with Kid Rock)

5. Won't Stop

LP2 SIDE THREE

1. Between

2. The Answer's In The Question (duet with Patty Loveless)

3. The Long Goodbye

LP2 SIDE FOUR Expanded Edition Bonus Tracks

1. Time

2. Little Jane

3. Red Eye To Memphis

4. Let Me Try

* CD, Digital Download, and Streaming configurations are the same sequence of tracks.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 14 Hrs 02 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link