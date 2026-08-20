Bob Seger's FACE THE PROMISE to Get 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition
The expanded reissue includes newly remastered tracks by engineer Robert Vosgien plus hits Wait For Me and Wreck This Heart.
Capitol/UMe will commemorate the 20th anniversary of Bob Seger's acclaimed 2006 album Face The Promise with an Expanded Edition arriving September 18.
Among the album's highlights is 'The Answer's In The Question,' Seger's duet with Patty Loveless. Starting today, fans can stream or download the track, which is also available as an instant grat track with pre-orders of the Expanded Edition. In 2023, Seger helped induct Loveless into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Available for the first time on streaming services, the Expanded Edition features four bonus tracks—'Time,' 'Little Jane,' 'Red Eye to Memphis,' and 'Let Me Try'—and will also be released on 2LP black vinyl featuring a gatefold jacket and 12-page LP-sized booklet.
Fans can pre-order the album here.
Newly remastered by longtime Seger mastering engineer Robert Vosgien, the Expanded Edition also includes the hit singles 'Wait for Me' and 'Wreck This Heart.'
Originally released on September 12, 2006, Face The Promise marked Seger's 16th studio album. Acclaimed by critics and embraced by fans, it debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Platinum by the RIAA just three months later.
Twenty years after its release, Face The Promise remains one of the defining statements in Seger's catalog, reaffirming the songwriting, grit, and heartland spirit that made him one of America's most enduring rock artists.
Seger is an inductee of both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The 2015 Billboard Legend of Live honoree's catalog has earned 13 platinum and 8 multi-platinum RIAA Certified sales awards, including his Diamond-certified Greatest Hits, which remains a perennial bestseller. Seger is Capitol Records' longest-tenured solo artist in the label's storied history.
Track Listing*
LP1 Side One
Wreck This Heart
Wait For Me
Face The Promise
No Matter Who You Are
LP1 Side Two
Are You
Simplicity
No More
Real Mean Bottle (duet with Kid Rock)
Won't Stop
LP2 Side Three
Between
The Answer's In The Question (duet with Patty Loveless)
The Long Goodbye
LP2 Side Four Expanded Edition Bonus Tracks
Time
Little Jane
Red Eye To Memphis
Let Me Try
* CD, Digital Download, and Streaming configurations are the same sequence of tracks.