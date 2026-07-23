Bob Seger's FACE THE PROMISE to Get 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition

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Capitol/UMe is set to release a 20th anniversary expanded edition of Bob Seger's FACE THE PROMISE, marking two decades since the album's original release.

The newly remastered release features four bonus tracks and the album's first-ever 2LP vinyl pressing. It is available September 18.

Available for the first time on streaming services, the Expanded Edition features four bonus tracks — 'Time,' 'Little Jane,' 'Red Eye to Memphis,' and 'Let Me Try' — and will also be released on 2LP black vinyl featuring a gatefold jacket and 12-page LP-sized booklet.

Fans can pre-order the album HERE.

Newly remastered by longtime Seger mastering engineer Robert Vosgien, the Expanded Edition includes the hit singles 'Wait for Me' and 'Wreck This Heart.' Among the album's highlights is 'The Answer's In The Question,' Seger's duet with Patty Loveless. In 2023, Seger helped induct Loveless into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Originally released on September 12, 2006, FACE THE PROMISE marked Seger's 16th studio album. Acclaimed by critics and embraced by fans, it debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Platinum by the RIAA just three months later.

Twenty years after its release, FACE THE PROMISE remains one of the defining statements in Seger's catalog, reaffirming the songwriting, grit, and heartland spirit that made him one of America's most enduring rock artists.

Seger is an inductee of both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The 2015 Billboard Legend of Live honoree's catalog has earned 13 platinum and 8 multi-platinum RIAA Certified sales awards, including his Diamond-certified Greatest Hits, which remains a perennial bestseller. Seger is Capitol Records' longest-tenured solo artist in the label's storied history.

Track Listing

LP1 SIDE ONE

1. Wreck This Heart

2. Wait For Me

3. Face The Promise

4. No Matter Who You Are

LP1 SIDE TWO

1. Are You

2. Simplicity

3. No More

4. Real Mean Bottle (duet with Kid Rock)

5. Won't Stop

LP2 SIDE THREE

1. Between

2. The Answer's In The Question (duet with Patty Loveless)

3. The Long Goodbye

LP2 SIDE FOUR — Expanded Edition Bonus Tracks

1. Time

2. Little Jane

3. Red Eye To Memphis

4. Let Me Try

* CD, Digital Download, and Streaming configurations are the same sequence of tracks.

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