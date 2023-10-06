Bob Moses Return With Festival-Ready New Single 'Round & Round'

GRAMMY Award-winning band Bob Moses return with their rapturous new single “Round & Round” and its accompanying visualizer. A festival-ready homage to the transcendent power of experiencing music with others, “Round & Round” marks the first new offering from the Vancouver-bred duo since their acclaimed third album The Silence in Between.

Destined to become a live favorite, “Round & Round” once again reveals Bob Moses' incredible gift for building highly specific moods with their hypnotic collision of house music and left-field pop. To that end, the track opens on a stark but immersive arrangement of frenetic beats and quietly commanding vocal work, then bursts into a pulse-pounding, forward-pushing epic lit up in glistening synth.

Rooted in musician/producers Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance's masterful approach to sound design, “Round & Round” simultaneously celebrates the communal experience of dance music and hints at our collective need for catharsis and escape (“And you'll feel it when the time's right/Bodies moving when they hear that sound/'Cause that music never let me down/Keep that record spinning round and round”).

Says Bob Moses, “This one is about those moments where you're having the time of your life on the dance floor and you never want the night to end. Hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

A dazzling showcase for their refined yet inventive artistry, “Round & Round” arrives after an action-packed year for Bob Moses. Along with releasing The Silence in Between in March 2022 — and scoring a No. 1 hit on Alternative radio with the powerfully anthemic single “Love Brand New” — the duo embarked on a headline tour that included sold-out dates at major venues like The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, The Brooklyn Mirage in New York City, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre (their first-ever time headlining the legendary venue).

In addition, Bob Moses earned a Juno Award nomination in the category of Dance Recording of the Year for “Afterglow” (a 2022 collaboration with Kasablanca) and delivered The Silence in Between [Remixed] (an eight-song project featuring all-new remixes from Digitalism, Vintage Culture, CRi, Amtrac, and more).

Known for a high-energy live show that leaves audiences euphoric, Bob Moses will take the stage tonight and tomorrow as part of Austin City Limits Music Festival. Next Thursday in Oklahoma City, they'll continue their run as support for ODESZA's Last Goodbye Tour, then wrap up that run at Sports Palace in Mexico City on October 19. In November, the duo will make their way to Europe for a much-anticipated headline tour. Go HERE for Bob Moses' full itinerary.

ABOUT BOB MOSES

Since forming in New York City in 2012, Bob Moses have earned massive acclaim for their transcendent blend of house music and emotionally charged pop. Made up of Vancouver-bred musicians/producers Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance, the Los Angeles-based duo delivered their debut album Days Gone By in 2015 and immediately drew praise from tastemaking outlets like Mixmag (who stated that "[i]t's hard to think of anyone who walks the line between electro-pop and deep dancefloor grooves quite as coolly as Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance").

Days Gone By featured such standouts as “Tearing Me Up”: an intensely poignant track nominated for two GRAMMY Awards, with a remix from RAC winning in the category of Best Remix Recording (Non-Classical). In 2018, Bob Moses returned with Battle Lines, which featured the hit single “Back Down.”

Hailed by The Line of Best Fit as "versatile, dynamic party music, made by masters of their craft," Battle Lines also landed on Billboard's Best Electronic Albums of 2018 list. The duo's triumphs include 2019's Unplugged EP, Falling into Focus - Live 2020 (a concert film documenting an hour-long set performed at an abandoned radio tower in Topanga, California), and Desire (a JUNO Award-nominated 2020 project that PopMatters lauded as “exceptional, its classic trance rhythms crafted with a sense of multidimensionality”).

A longtime festival favorite, Bob Moses have also repeatedly claimed the Best Live Act title from Resident Advisor, taking the stage at leading festivals like Coachella, TomorrowWorld, Lollapalooza, Ultra Music Festival, and Bonnaroo. Bob Moses made their Astralwerks label debut with “Time And Time Again,” a November 2021 release that defined the start of a thrilling new era for the duo and later appeared on their third full-length, The Silence in Between.

Released in March 2022, the album features smash singles like "Love Brand New" which Billboard proclaimed “the Nine-Inch Nails influenced single is a dark, brooding slow build that pulsates with moody lust, growls power riffs and shows off a heavier sound for the duo.”

In May, Bob Moses shared The Silence in Between [Remixed] — an eight-song project featuring all-new remixes of tracks from their widely acclaimed third album including cuts from Digitalism, Cri, Kasablanca, Amtrac, Eli & Fur, Juno Mamba, Eagles & Butterflies and Vintage Culture. Most recently, Bob Moses have been performing at festivals around the world and completed a sold-out headlining tour of both North America and Europe. Bob Moses are currently on tour with Odesza before setting off for a solo European tour in November.

photo credit: Zackery Michael