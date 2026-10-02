Bo Staloch Releases 'Hers' Single; North American Tour Launches Early 2027

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Austin-born, Nashville-based artist Bo Staloch has released 'Hers,' a song blending intimate folk with indie rock that captures a moment between friends turned lovers. The new single comes from the 21-year-old's Too Big, Too Big EP, out November 6 via Capitol Records, and follows Staloch's announcement of the Too Big, Too Big North American tour, set to launch in early 2027.

The new song arrives as Staloch prepares to take the stage at Austin City Limits Music Festival today. He'll also return for weekend two, playing a second set on Friday, October 9. His headlining Too Big, Too Big tour then launches on February 3 in Nashville, covering a broad swath of major cities including Atlanta, New York, Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, before wrapping up March 27 in Houston.

Reuniting Staloch with producer Brad Cook (Mavis Staples, Waxahatchee, Bon Iver) and the crew that plays across Too Big, Too Big, 'Hers' brings an emotionally gripping scene to life. The first half is gentle, exploratory, and warm as Staloch describes a burgeoning closeness between two friends. The second half builds to an all-consuming wave of sound as that swelling anticipation and excitement crashes into raw confusion, hurt, and sadness. A pair of connected couplets illustrates that shift in visceral detail: 'Sitting drinking lovers' spit, tasting heaven off your lips / I just want you close to me, I just want you close to me.' And then: 'Now we're choking lovers' spit, tasting lies right off your lips / Isn't what it's supposed to be, is this what it's supposed to be?'

'Hers' embodies the coming-of-age spirit of Too Big, Too Big, Staloch's most realized body of work to date. The handcrafted 8-song EP mixes earthy alt-folk, baroque pop, and dynamic indie rock, while at the heart of it all is Staloch's riveting voice and old-soul energy.

Too Big, Too Big takes its name from the weight a person feels on the cusp of a new chapter of life. Oscillating between pained tenderness and effusive joy, the songs variously touch on the ecstasy and grief of young love, the complexity of evolving and dissolving friendships, and the possibility of hope in troubling times. Staloch draws on his own observations, stories of people he knows, and characters in his head as he navigates it all.

Written and recorded over an intensive series of months at Cook's storied Puff City home studio in Durham, North Carolina, Too Big, Too Big feels intimate and organic. Staloch brings his vision to life with a tight-knit set of players that includes Megafaun multi-instrumentalist Phil Cook, Twin Peaks guitarist Colin Croom, Hippo Campus guitarist Nathan Stocker, Bon Iver drummer Matt McCaughan, Mipso violinist Libby Rodenbough, and more. Brad Cook plays bass and synth as well, while others lent their gifts to the fluid sessions.

The EP includes Staloch's last three singles, which are both of-a-piece and musically distinct. The most recent was 'I Won't Be There Waiting For You,' a dizzy ride through driving Americana and earnest slacker-rock that tackles a fading friendship and ends in a sonic wave of emotion. Before that came the piano-led 'Masks,' a perfect showcase for the young artist's delicate yet powerful vocal timbre and gift for stirring arrangement. Leaning into a striking loud-quiet-loud sound, July's era-opening 'From a Different Age' was no less stunning. After Staloch performed it at the Rolling Stone Stateside Fourth of July festival in New York, Rolling Stone noted that the single 'shows off what [Staloch] does well: achingly pretty folk-rock tunes that combine a delicate croon, subtly atmospheric kick, and gut-punch choruses, sort of like a more anthemic Bon Iver.'

Before that, Staloch co-headlined a EU/UK acoustic tour with fellow Texan Abby Powledge. The pair released their cover of the Once duet 'Falling Slowly (Live From London),' which has since become an unintentional posthumous tribute to the late, great Glen Hansard.

More recently, Staloch debuted some of Too Big, Too Big via a series of public NYC performances and open mic gigs. He's also been on a tear most of this year sharing acoustic, at-home recordings of unreleased songs as well as some choice covers on TikTok.

All of this follows a breakout 2025 that saw Staloch tour with John Vincent III, Houndmouth, and Ashe; open for Zach Bryan at London's Hyde Park; and make his Lollapalooza debut. He also released The Garden EP, earning love from Atwood ('a charged and churning folk-rock fever dream'), Ones to Watch ('a real journey') and EUPHORIA: 'He embodies the spirit of a California dreamer, an elder statesman with a guitar in hand.'

Bo Staloch Live Dates

Oct 02 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

Oct 09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

Feb 03 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Feb 04 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

Feb 05 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite

Feb 06 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis

Feb 08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

Feb 09 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Feb 12 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

Feb 13 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

Feb 14 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Feb 16 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Bar

Feb 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fe

Feb 19 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Feb 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Feb 21 – Madison, WI @ Majestic

Mar 08 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl

Mar 09 – Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar

Mar 11 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Mar 12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ State Room

Mar 13 – Boise, ID @ Shrine

Mar 15 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Mar 16 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

Mar 17 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood

Mar 19 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord

Mar 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

Mar 21 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Mar 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Mar 25 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co

Mar 26 – Austin, TX @ Scoot

Mar 27 – Houston, TX @ WOMH Upstairs

Photo Credit: Travis Bailey



Photo Credit: Travis Bailey

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