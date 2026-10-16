Blu DeTiger Drops "Makeup" Single, N.Y. BABY Album Due November 6

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Singer, songwriter, producer, DJ, and bass guitar virtuoso Blu DeTiger has released a new single, 'Makeup,' ahead of her sophomore album, N.Y. Baby, arriving November 6th. The new project features production from Robin Hannibal and Dan Edinberg, key contributions from her brother and drummer Rex DeTiger, among additional star-studded guest appearances, including Jon Batiste, Flavor Flav, Holly Walker, and Say She She.

''Makeup' is one of the more stripped-back dance songs on N.Y. Baby,' DeTiger shares. 'I was really inspired by the minimal, raw grooves of bands like ESG. It's mostly just bass, drums, and a spoken vocal, with this kind of 'boogie sleaze' swagger that runs throughout the album. Lyrically, it captures that hazy, in-between feeling of staying out too late and trying to find your way back to yourself. Waking up still in your makeup, moving from place to place, chasing something that might make you feel different. The repetition of 'back to a dream' almost becomes a mantra. There's also a lyric, 'I miss the me I never was,' that I love because it brings in this idea of identity and fantasy, longing for a version of yourself that maybe never existed.'

She adds, 'A lot of N.Y. Baby is about restlessness, nightlife, and getting out of your head and back into your body. 'Makeup' feels like one of the rawest and most vulnerable expressions of that. It's playful and surreal, but also a little disoriented, like the morning after a night that hasn't quite ended yet.'

The new single builds on an impressive run of recent music, following tracks like 'N.Y. Baby' (featuring Holly Walker, Say She She, & Flavor Flav), 'Feel Good,' and 'Whisper.' Together, these tracks exemplify her current musical approach, eschewing previous indie-pop flavors for a more glamorous, dancefloor-filling sound and vision: a creative evolution she has been teasing for months, most recently in a cover feature for PAPER Magazine. Also featured on the album is 'Shock!', crafted by hit-making production duo The Outfit—four-time GRAMMY nominee Robin Hannibal (Kendrick Lamar, Little Dragon) and Dan Edinberg (Anderson .Paak, Kali Uchis)—and accompanied by a table-tennis-inspired visual.

DeTiger will celebrate the album's arrival by hitting the road for several headline tour dates, support slots with Thundercat in the US, as well as festival appearances at Bluebird Days Festival (October 16-17) and Fields of Funk (October 24). This comes on the heels of a busy summer schedule of diverse, high-profile live performances, which included playing at Flavor Flav's SHE Weekend in Las Vegas and delivering a DJ set at Pacha Ibiza for Purple Disco Machine's night. Looking ahead, DeTiger will also continue expanding her Bounce event series—a unique collection of pop-up dance parties and table tennis tournaments co-created with her brother, Rex DeTiger, and actor/musician Giullian Yao Gioiello.

Hailed by many as the undisputed future of bass, Blu DeTiger has quickly proven to be a groundbreaking musician and definitive bass player for the modern era. Born and raised in New York City, she performed at CBGB at just seven years of age. By 17, she was a staple in the city's creative scene, playing in a multitude of bands and making waves as a DJ, playing live slap-bass grooves over DJ sets at Brooklyn techno raves and high-profile fashion events. In 2021, DeTiger released her independent debut EP, How Did We Get Here? Highlighted by the breakthrough single 'Figure It Out' (which was named to NPR Music's 'Top 40 Songs of the Year'), the project earned over 120M global streams to date as well as attention from such publications as Rolling Stone, i-D, PAPER, Variety, Billboard, and more. DeTiger's first full-length studio album, All I Ever Want Is Everything, followed in 2024, co-written by names including Chappell Roan, Uffie, and Mayer Hawthorne, and featuring acts such as Magdalena Bay and Mallrat.

DeTiger further proved herself an irresistible live performer with sold-out international headline runs, dates supporting Sabrina Carpenter, Jungle, ODESZA, and Charlie Puth, and show-stealing festival sets at Coachella, Lollapalooza, The Governors Ball, Life is Beautiful, Hangout Festival, and more. Along with her evolving solo output, DeTiger has performed alongside such artists as Olivia Rodrigo, Caroline Polachek, Dominic Fike, Chromeo, Jon Batiste, and Bleachers, joining the latter during their 2022 appearance on NBC's Saturday Night Live and then joining the band's Jack Antonoff during his star-studded SuperJam at that year's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Among the many accolades and milestones gathered on her journey thus far, DeTiger was named and featured on the cover of Forbes' 2023 30 Under 30 list, has been on the cover of Bass Player, and is the youngest artist and only female bassist ever to release a signature Fender bass guitar. Currently boasting over 1.4M TikTok followers thanks in large part to a series of bass videos that have inspired a loyal army of aspiring musicians to take up the instrument themselves, DeTiger has been spotlighted in campaigns for such brands as DKNY, Bose, Levi's, Guitar Center, and American Eagle. Adding to her list of accolades, she has DJed for fashion brands such as Valentino, Chanel, and Marc Jacobs, among many others.

What looks to be a landmark 2026 for DeTiger kicked off with her being honored at the annual Bass Magazine Awards alongside icons like Primus' Les Claypool, Green Day's Mike Dirnt, Khruangbin's Laura Lee, and jazz great Marcus Miller.

Now, with 'Makeup' and N.Y. Baby due in November, Blu DeTiger embarks on the next chapter of her extraordinary career, advancing her prismatic brand of funk-powered dance pop towards wildly innovative, unprecedented new terrain.

Blu DeTiger - 2026 Tour Dates

October 16-17 - Boise, Idaho - Bluebird Days Festival 2026 †

October 24 - Santa Barbara, California - Fields of Funk 2026 †

October 25 - Los Angeles, California - The Echo (SOLD-OUT)

October 26 - San Francisco, California - Café Du Nord

November 1 - Boston, Massachusetts - Brighton Music Hall

November 3 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Underground Arts

November 5 - Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis

November 6 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

November 12 - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - The Criterion *

November 13 - Omaha, Nebraska - Steelhouse Omaha *

† Festival Appearance

* supporting Thundercat

Photo Credit: Bon Duke



Photo Credit: Bon Duke

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