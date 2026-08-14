Blu DeTiger Releases FEEL GOOD Single, Sets THUNDERCAT Tour Dates

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Blu DeTiger has released her new single FEEL GOOD via Atlantic Records, marking the start of what she has called her boogie sleaze era. The song arrives alongside a companion music video produced in partnership with Red Bull, filmed aboard a vintage DC-6 plane flying above New York City and featuring a live DJ set performed in the air.

''Feel Good' puts the boogie in boogie sleaze,' says Blu DeTiger. 'It's a mid-tempo bop that has this raw, live energy, the kind of song you put on while strutting down a sunny city street and suddenly feel a little more alive. The bass line is the heart of it, with live drums, guitar and percussion giving the track its movement and pulse. It's fun, confident and made to move to. I'm also really excited to share the music video I made with Red Bull, which brings that feeling of being on top of the world to life.'

'Feel Good' represents the next evolution of DeTiger's new creative era, following the arrival of groove-heavy tracks like 'Shock!' The track was crafted by hit-making production duo The Outfit, comprised of four-time GRAMMY Award nominee Robin Hannibal (Kendrick Lamar, Little Dragon) and Dan Edinberg (Anderson .Paak, Kali Uchis). 'Shock!' is accompanied by an invigorating visual inspired by DeTiger's passion for competitive table tennis.

DeTiger kicked off her summer with the disco-funk-fueled 'Whisper,' joined by an official music video. Anchored by its elevated aesthetic and a bassline played on Fender's signature Sky Burst Sparkle Limited Edition Player Plus x Blu DeTiger Jazz Bass, the track exemplifies the NYC-based artist's current musical approach, eschewing her previous indie-pop flavors for a more glamorous dancefloor-filling sound and vision.

To celebrate her latest music releases, DeTiger is set to hit the road for upcoming tour dates supporting Thundercat, alongside a highly anticipated hometown festival appearance at All Things Go NYC on Friday, September 25 at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY. This follows a packed summer schedule of diverse, high-profile live performances, which included playing at Flavor Flav's SHE Weekend in Las Vegas and delivering a DJ set at Spain's legendary Pacha Ibiza in support of Purple Disco Machine. Looking ahead, DeTiger will also continue expanding her Bounce series, a collection of pop-up dance parties and table tennis tournaments co-created with her brother, Rex DeTiger, and close friend, actor/musician Giullian Yao Gioiello.

Blu DeTiger has quickly proven to be a groundbreaking musician and definitive bass player for the modern era. Born and raised in New York City, she performed at CBGB at just seven years of age. By 17, she was a staple in the city's creative scene, playing in a multitude of bands and making waves as a DJ, playing live slap-bass grooves over DJ sets at Brooklyn techno raves and high-profile fashion events. In 2021, DeTiger released her independent debut EP, How Did We Get Here? Highlighted by the breakthrough single 'Figure It Out' (which was named to NPR Music's 'Top 40 Songs of the Year'), the project earned over 120M global streams to date as well as attention from such publications as Rolling Stone, i-D, PAPER, Variety, and Billboard. DeTiger's first full-length studio album, All I Ever Want Is Everything, followed in 2024, co-written by names including Chappell Roan, Uffie, and Mayer Hawthorne, and featuring acts such as Magdalena Bay and Mallrat.

DeTiger further proved herself an irresistible live performer with sold-out international headline runs, dates supporting Sabrina Carpenter, Jungle, ODESZA, and Charlie Puth, and show-stealing festival sets at Coachella, Lollapalooza, The Governors Ball, Life is Beautiful, Hangout Festival, and more. Along with her evolving solo output, DeTiger has performed alongside such artists as Olivia Rodrigo, Caroline Polachek, Dominic Fike, Chromeo, Jon Batiste, and Bleachers, joining the latter during their 2022 appearance on NBC's Saturday Night Live and then joining the band's Jack Antonoff during his SuperJam at that year's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Among the accolades and milestones gathered on her journey thus far, DeTiger was named and featured on the cover of Forbes' 2023 30 Under 30 list, has been on the cover of Bass Player, and is the youngest artist and only female bassist ever to release a signature Fender bass guitar. Currently boasting over 1.4M TikTok followers thanks in large part to a series of bass videos, DeTiger has been spotlighted in campaigns for such brands as DKNY, Bose, Levi's, Guitar Center, and American Eagle. She has also DJed for fashion brands such as Valentino, Chanel, and Marc Jacobs.

DeTiger's 2026 kicked off with her being honored at the annual Bass Magazine Awards alongside artists including Primus' Les Claypool, Green Day's Mike Dirnt, Khruangbin's Laura Lee, and jazz musician Marcus Miller. Now, with 'Feel Good' and more music to come, Blu DeTiger continues into the next chapter of her career.

DeTiger's upcoming live schedule includes tour dates with THUNDERCAT as well as a hometown performance at All Things Go NYC.

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