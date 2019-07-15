Blood Orange Releases Video For BENZO Off His New Mixtape

The new mixtape by Blood Orange, Angel's Pulse, was released last Friday. Today, Blood Orange a.k.a. Devonté Hynes releases the video for track "Benzo".

Hynes recently spoke with Vulture's Craig Jenkins about Angel's Pulse -read the interview HERE.

Listen to Angel's Pulse HERE.

Directed by Hynes, and produced by Elara Pictures, the video can be viewed here:

Angel's Pulse tracklisting

1. I Wanna C U

2. Something To Do

3. Dark & Handsome feat Toro y Moi

4. Benzo

5. Birmingham feat Kelsey Lu & Ian Isiah

6. Good For You feat Justine Skye

7. Baby Florence (Figure)

8. Gold Teeth feat Project Pat, Gangsta Boo & Tinashe

9. Berlin feat Porches & Ian Isiah

10. Tuesday Feeling (Choose To Stay) feat Tinashe

11. Seven Hours Part 1 feat BennY RevivaL

12. Take It Back feat Arca, Joba & Justine Skye

13. Happiness

14. Today

Blood Orange will be playing select shows throughout the rest of 2019, including dates opening for Tyler, The Creator this fall. Tour dates are below.

Blood Orange tour dates:

July 15 - Paris, FR - Élysée Monmartre

Aug 1 - New York, NY - Lincoln Center Out Of Doors

Aug 5 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega

Aug 7 - Oslo, NO - Oya Festival

Aug 8 - Gothenburg, SE - Way Out West

Aug 10 - Helsinki, FI - Flow Festival

Aug 13 - Berlin, DE - Max-Schmeling Halle (w/ Tame Impala)

Oct 1 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Events Center !

Oct 3 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena !

Oct 4 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena !

Oct 5 - Kansas City, MO - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena !

Oct 7 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre !

Oct 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Great Saltair !

Oct 10 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium !

Oct 11 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium !

Oct 12 - Fresno, CA - Selland Arena !

Oct 14 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum !

Oct 15 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum !

Oct 17 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center !

Oct 19 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena !

Oct 20 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena !

Oct 22 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center !

Oct 23 - Grand Prairie, TX - Theatre at Grand Prairie !

Oct 26 - Houston, TX - NRG Arena !

! supporting Tyler, The Creator





