Blood Orange Releases Video For BENZO Off His New Mixtape
The new mixtape by Blood Orange, Angel's Pulse, was released last Friday. Today, Blood Orange a.k.a. Devonté Hynes releases the video for track "Benzo".
Hynes recently spoke with Vulture's Craig Jenkins about Angel's Pulse -read the interview HERE.
Directed by Hynes, and produced by Elara Pictures, the video can be viewed here:
Angel's Pulse tracklisting
1. I Wanna C U
3. Dark & Handsome feat Toro y Moi
4. Benzo
5. Birmingham feat Kelsey Lu & Ian Isiah
6. Good For You feat Justine Skye
7. Baby Florence (Figure)
8. Gold Teeth feat Project Pat, Gangsta Boo & Tinashe
9. Berlin feat Porches & Ian Isiah
10. Tuesday Feeling (Choose To Stay) feat Tinashe
11. Seven Hours Part 1 feat BennY RevivaL
12. Take It Back feat Arca, Joba & Justine Skye
13. Happiness
14. Today
Blood Orange will be playing select shows throughout the rest of 2019, including dates opening for Tyler, The Creator this fall. Tour dates are below.
Blood Orange tour dates:
July 15 - Paris, FR - Élysée Monmartre
Aug 1 - New York, NY - Lincoln Center Out Of Doors
Aug 5 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega
Aug 7 - Oslo, NO - Oya Festival
Aug 8 - Gothenburg, SE - Way Out West
Aug 10 - Helsinki, FI - Flow Festival
Aug 13 - Berlin, DE - Max-Schmeling Halle (w/ Tame Impala)
Oct 1 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Events Center !
Oct 3 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena !
Oct 4 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena !
Oct 5 - Kansas City, MO - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena !
Oct 7 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre !
Oct 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Great Saltair !
Oct 10 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium !
Oct 11 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium !
Oct 12 - Fresno, CA - Selland Arena !
Oct 14 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum !
Oct 15 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum !
Oct 17 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center !
Oct 19 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena !
Oct 20 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena !
Oct 22 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center !
Oct 23 - Grand Prairie, TX - Theatre at Grand Prairie !
Oct 26 - Houston, TX - NRG Arena !
! supporting Tyler, The Creator