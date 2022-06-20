Blessing Offor to Make TV Debut on the Kelly Clarkson Show

Multi-talented singer songwriter Blessing Offor will be making his national television debut today, Monday, June 20th, performing his hit track "Brighter Days" on NBC's The Kelly Clarkson Show. The Nashville-based, Nigerian-born artist recently released the Brighter Days (Live Sessions) EP, featuring intimate live versions of tracks from his debut EP Brighter Days. The Kelly Clarkson Show airs on NBC, check local listings for time.

A testament to its widespread appeal, "Brighter Days" is currently a Top 5 hit, slotting in at a cool No. 2 on the Billboard Christian Airplay chart. With its lively colors, heartfelt scenarios, and message of optimism, the "Brighter Days" music video can be seen HERE.

Filled with thought provoking lyrics alongside his powerful voice and expert musicianship, Blessing's debut EP Brighter Days is full of infectious optimism that jumps right out of the speaker. Blessing's ability to bring emotion to life is apparent, and each song acts as a window into his extraordinary story. The seven-song passage takes us through the layers of Blessing's character as he takes his life experiences and turns them into foot stomping revelations.

The youngest of six siblings, the Nigerian-born singer/songwriter immigrated to the United States with his uncle at the age of six. Born blind in one eye, Blessing's parents sent him to the United States in an effort to restore his vision, though unfortunately he lost his complete eyesight by age 10.

Gravitating towards the piano before losing his vision, Blessing's school teachers helped nurture his talent, and he soon found himself at Belmont University honing his craft in Music City. Hints of pop, Motown, and soul flourish across Blessing's music as he sings of optimism, hope, and finding silver linings in dark clouds. Blessing's seven song EP Brighter Days is out now via Chris Tomlin's Bowyer & Bow imprint in partnership with Universal/Capitol Christian Music Group.

Listen to the new EP here: