Blake Proehl Shares New Song WAY BACK Ahead of HEARTS DON'T BREAK EP

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Rising artist Blake Proehl has shared his new song 'Way Back' via MCA, continuing his rise ahead of his debut EP, Hearts Don't Break, arriving October 2. Warm and nostalgic, 'Way Back' captures the memories and little moments that can instantly transport you to another time, pairing Proehl's smooth vocals with his signature blend of country and pop.

''Way Back' has this nostalgic feeling that I think everyone can connect with,' says Proehl. 'We all have memories that can take us back, and I love that music can do the same thing. It felt like an important feeling to have represented on this EP.'

The track arrives just two weeks ahead of Hearts Don't Break, Proehl's six-track debut EP, and follows recent releases 'If He Ain't Up,' 'Wild Magnolia,' and 'She Got It.' Bringing together infectious melodies, heartfelt storytelling and his signature pop-country swag, the project moves from high-energy, feel-good moments to more reflective territory, drawing from the experiences, relationships and memories that have shaped Proehl.

Proehl's breakout momentum continues to grow, with each new release outperforming the last across streaming platforms as his audience expands. Since signing with MCA earlier this year, his streams have surged 235%, bringing his career total to more than 24.4M global streams. With 'one to watch' recognition from CountryLine TV, Country Now and more, Proehl is quickly establishing himself as one of country music's most promising new artists.

That momentum is carrying over to the road, where Proehl is building a reputation for his energetic, feel-good live show. With more dates being added throughout the fall, he'll bring music from Hearts Don't Break to fans across the country alongside Russell Dickerson, Niko Moon, and Jake Owen.

Hearts Don't Break Tracklisting

1. If He Ain't Up

2. Hearts Don't Break Like That

3. She Got It

4. Way Back

5. Wild Magnolia

6. Always Almost

Blake Proehl Tour Dates

September 18 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club^

September 19 - Crowne Point, IN - Bulldog Park^

October 1 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater *

October 8 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal^

October 9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte^

October 10 - Greenville, SC - The Foundry at Judson Mill^

October 15 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theater^

October 16 - Columbus, OH - Kemba LIVE!^

October 17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit^

October 22 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound+^

October 23 - Cocoa, Fl - Cocoa River Park+^

October 24 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - FTL War Memorial^

* Russell Dickerson

^ Niko Moon

+ Jake Owen

About Blake Proehl

Blake Proehl gives it his all, whether he's on the field or on the stage.

Proehl isn't your everyday singer-songwriter — he worked his whole life to achieve his dream of making it to the NFL, ultimately joining the Minnesota Vikings as a wide receiver. After a devastating injury during his rookie season, his path shifted in an unexpected direction. During the recovery process and newfound downtime, he fell in love with music. What began as an outlet quickly became a calling, and Proehl made the decision to pursue music full-time, trading the football field for the stage.

His musical journey began with his family, and a video of him sharing his singing voice with his grandmother for the first time unexpectedly went viral on TikTok, surprising even Proehl himself. The tens of millions of views and American Idol appearances say it all — people are ready to hear more from Blake. His country, pop and R&B sound has the natural likability of predecessors like Justin Bieber, and Proehl's humility and gentle spirit make it hard not to want to root for him.

As an artist expanding his skill set with the piano, guitar, and co-writing sessions, Proehl isn't afraid of entering new territory. His smooth vocals are just the beginning — he is constantly gaining artistic inspiration from his interpersonal relationships as well as his own journey to physical recovery.

With each song and piece of content that Proehl creates, he hopes his music can act as a way to help people express themselves and avoid putting on any fronts.

Photo Credit: Evan Haney



Photo Credit: Evan Haney

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