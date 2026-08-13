Russell Dickerson Releases HAPPEN TO ME (Live From Red Rocks) Video

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Russell Dickerson has released a live video for HAPPEN TO ME (Live From Red Rocks), capturing the 2X Platinum-certified single as performed during a sold-out show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The performance opens with Dickerson's rendition of Cyndi Lauper's GIRLS JUST WANT TO HAVE FUN before moving into HAPPEN TO ME, with the crowd joining in on the chorus.

Capturing the energy, emotion and connection that define Dickerson's live shows, the performance marks one of the biggest milestones of his career.

About Russell Dickerson

Multi-Platinum chart-topper and Triple Tigers artist Russell Dickerson has built a career defined by heart, grit, and explosive live performances. He burst onto the scene with a remarkable run of # 1 hits — 'Yours' (3X Platinum), 'Blue Tacoma' (2X Platinum), 'Love You Like I Used To' (2X Platinum), 'Every Little Thing' (Platinum), 'God Gave Me a Girl,' and the 2X Platinum-certified 'Happen to Me' — cementing his reputation as one of country music's most consistent hitmakers. Surpasing 4 billion career streams, Dickerson has paired genre-blending sonics with heartfelt songwriting, from the soul-infused 3X Platinum duet 'She Likes It' (with Jake Scott) to arena-ready anthems that showcase both swagger and sincerity.

Long admired for lyrics inspired by his happy home life, Dickerson has now fully stepped into the spotlight as a powerhouse entertainer. His sold-out live show became the driving force behind his fourth studio album, FAMOUS BACK HOME, a high-energy, confidence-fueled project that mirrors the electricity of his SOLD-OUT RUSSELLMANIA TOUR.

Blending country-soul, '80s rock, and modern pop, FAMOUS BACK HOME captures Dickerson at his boldest and most personal. From dance-floor-ready moments to tender family-man reflections, the album delivers sonic swagger without sacrificing the heart-on-sleeve authenticity that has defined his career from the very beginning. For more, visit www.russelldickerson.com.

The Red Rocks performance follows Dickerson's run of platinum-certified singles, including YOURS, BLUE TACOMA, LOVE YOU LIKE I USED TO and EVERY LITTLE THING. His live show also served as inspiration for his fourth studio album, FAMOUS BACK HOME, which coincided with his RUSSELLMANIA TOUR.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...