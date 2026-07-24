Blake Proehl Releases New Single 'Wild Magnolia'

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Blake Proehl has released a new single titled 'Wild Magnolia,' available now across streaming platforms.

Proehl released the track via MCA on July 24, 2026. Inspired by his Carolina roots, the title nods to the South while the song captures the excitement of falling for a free-spirited girl who keeps you on your toes. 'Wild Magnolia' features an irresistible chorus and playful charm, and further showcases the vibrant energy and signature pop-country sound that continue to define Proehl's artistry.

Photo Credit: Evan Harney

'I'm really excited to finally share 'Wild Magnolia.' This song feels like a great snapshot of who I am as an artist right now. It has a lot of energy, a little bit of my Carolina roots, and doesn't take itself too seriously. I can't wait for everyone to turn it up and make their own memories with it,' says Proehl.

Since signing with MCA earlier this year, Proehl has kept the momentum rolling with key releases like 'She Got It,' further introducing fans to his signature sound. With 'Wild Magnolia,' he continues to build on that momentum, showcasing his range as an artist through infectious melodies, heartfelt storytelling, and undeniable charisma.

This fall, Proehl will bring his new music to fans on the road as he joins Russell Dickerson, Niko Moon, and Jake Owen for select dates across the country.

Blake Proehl Tour Dates

July 24 - Mankato, MN - Vetter Stone Amphitheater^

July 25 - Sioux Falls, SD - Wiley's Block Party^

July 31 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest*

August 1 - Roanoke, VA - Elmwood Park*

August 7 - Detroit Lakes, WI - WE Fest

August 22 - Yankton, SD - Yankton Riverboat Days

September 6 - Decatur, IL - Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater*

September 11 - Youngstown, OH - Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater^

September 12 - Fishers, IN - Nickel Plate District Amphitheater^

September 17 - La Vista, NE - The Astro^

September 18 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club^

September 19 - Crowne Point, IN - Bulldog Park^

October 8 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal^

October 9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte^

October 10 - Greenville, SC - The Foundry at Judson Mill^

October 15 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theater^

October 16 - Columbus, OH - Kemba LIVE!^

October 17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit^

October 22 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound+^

October 23 - Cocoa, FL - Cocoa River Park+^

October 24 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - FTL War Memorial^

^ Niko Moon

* Russell Dickerson

+ Jake Owen

ABOUT BLAKE PROEHL

Blake Proehl gives it his all, whether he's on the field or on the stage.

Proehl isn't your everyday singer-songwriter — he worked his whole life to achieve his dream of making it to the NFL, ultimately joining the Minnesota Vikings as a wide receiver. After a devastating injury during his rookie season, his path shifted in an unexpected direction. During the recovery process and newfound downtime, he fell in love with music. What began as an outlet quickly became a calling, and Proehl made the decision to pursue music full-time, trading the football field for the stage.

His musical journey began with his family, and a video of him sharing his singing voice with his grandmother for the first time unexpectedly went viral on TikTok, surprising even Proehl himself. The tens of millions of views and American Idol appearances say it all — people are ready to hear more from Blake. His pop and R&B sound has the natural likability of predecessors like Justin Bieber, and Proehl's humility and gentle spirit make it hard not to want to root for him.

As an artist expanding his skill set with the piano, guitar, and co-writing sessions, Proehl isn't afraid of entering new territory. His smooth vocals are just the beginning — he is constantly gaining artistic inspiration from his interpersonal relationships as well as his own journey to physical recovery.

With each song and piece of content that Proehl creates, he hopes his music can act as a way to help people express themselves and avoid putting on any fronts.

About MCA

MCA, a division of Universal Music Group, represents a modern, artist-first approach to country music, building on the rich legacy of the Music Corporation of America. Under the leadership of Mike Harris (President & CEO) and Dave Cobb (Chief Creative Officer), MCA continues to shape the future of country music while honoring the traditions that have made the genre an integral part of American culture.

MCA includes the iconic labels MCA Nashville, Mercury Nashville, and Lucille Records. The label's diverse roster features some of country music's most influential artists, including 49 Winchester, Alan Jackson, Blake Proehl, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Carter Faith, Chris Stapleton, Cooper Ledford, Dalton Davis, Darius Rucker, Eric Church, George Strait, Jacob Hackworth, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Josh Ross, Kassi Ashton, Keith Urban, Kenny Whitmire, Kinsley, Lamont Landers, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Grimes, Maddie & Tae, Madden Metcalf, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Nate Bargatze, NEEDTOBREATHE, Parker McCollum, Reba, Sam Hunt, Sons of Habit, Tucker Wetmore, Tyler Hubbard and Vince Gill.



Photo Credit: Evan Harney

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