Blackberry Smoke Confirms 'Till The Wheels Fall Off' Tour

Blackberry Smoke will embark on their extensive "Till The Wheels Fall Off" headline tour this fall with stops at Asheville's Orange Peel Outdoor Concert Series, Madison's The Sylvee, St. Paul's Palace Theatre, Birmingham's Avondale Brewing Company and Savannah's Johnny Mercer Theater among several others. Tickets for the newly confirmed dates go on-sale this Friday, June 28 at 10:00am local time. See below for complete details.

In addition to the "Till The Wheels Fall Off" run, they'll also perform their 2nd annual "Brothers and Sisters Big Apple Breakdown" in September with two special shows at New York's Brooklyn Bowl and will join Tedeschi Trucks Band for several dates this summer. The band also recently completed an extensive run across Europe as well as their first ever South American tour, which included several sold-out performances in Brazil.

Additionally, Blackberry Smoke's music will be featured extensively across the second season of the hit television show Yellowstone. Eight songs from throughout the band's acclaimed career will be included in episodes 1, 3, 5, 6 and 7: "What Comes Naturally," "Ain't Much Left of Me," "Train Rollin'," "Good One Comin' On," "Scare The Devil Outta You," "Shakin' Hands With The Holy Ghost," "Waiting For The Thunder" and "Lucky Seven." Of the collaboration, lead singer Charlie Starr shares, "As fans of Yellowstone, we have been engaged with the storyline since the show began. What Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner and their whole team have created is fantastic and we're humbled to have Blackberry Smoke's music be such a big part of season 2. We will be tuned in with everyone to see, and hear, it all unfold at the ranch."

Blackberry Smoke is in the midst of a landmark year following the release of their new album,Find A Light. The album debuted as the best-selling Country and Americana/Folk album in the country, entered at #3 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and #2 on the BillboardAmericana/Folk Albums chart. Of the album, NPR Music praises, "...Find a Light pushes the envelope while providing that famous Blackberry Smoke autonomy, delivered with soulful vocals, haunting harmonies and kick ass songs," while Relix declares, "Blackberry Smoke have long been heirs to the road-warrior mantle established by their classic-rock and country heroes. And, with their sixth full-length album, Find A Light, the quintet has now firmly established an authentic legacy of their own."

Following the album's release, Blackberry Smoke returned to the studio and recorded The Southern Ground Sessions. Created as an accompaniment to Find A Light, the 6-song EP was recorded live at Southern Ground studio in Nashville, TN and features acoustic versions of five album tracks as well as a rendition of Tom Petty's "You Got Lucky" featuring Amanda Shires. Of the EP, Rolling Stone Country praises, "Blackberry Smoke's crunchy Southern rock may be made for fuzzed-out electric guitars, but their songs sure do translate well to being played acoustically," while Guitar World states, "With the new EP, a band that has defied critics to pigeonhole them have further proven that there is no one genre that can contain their versatile sound."

Blackberry Smoke is Charlie Starr (vocals, guitar), Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals), and Brandon Still (keyboards). Since their debut in 2004, the band has independently released six full-length records and has toured relentlessly, building a strong and loyal community of fans. In addition to their work as musicians, Blackberry Smoke remains committed to charitable work and has raised over $250,000 benefiting children's cancer research.

BLACKBERRY SMOKE CONFIRMED 2019 TOUR DATES

June 28-Jacksonville, FL-Daily's Place Amphitheater*

June 29-Boca Raton, FL-Mizner Park Amphitheater*

June 30-St. Petersburg, FL-Al Lang Stadium*

July 3-Orange Beach, AL-The Warf Amphitheater*

July 5-Charleston, SC-Volvo Car Stadium*

July 6-Simpsonville, SC-Heritage Park Amphitheater*

July 7-Charlotte, NC-PNC Music Pavilion*

July 9-Raleigh, NC-Coastal Credit Union Park at Walnut Creek*

July 10-Philadelphia, PA-The Mann Center

July 12-Marshfield, MA-Levitate Music and Arts Festival

July 13-Gilford, NH-Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*

July 14-Saratoga Springs, NY-Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

July 16-Canandaigua, NY-Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center*

July 17-Vienna, VA-Filene Center at Wolf Trap

July 19-Cincinnati, OH-PNC Pavilion*

July 20-Huber Heights, OH-Rose Music Center at The Heights*

July 21-Aurora, IL-RiverEdge Park

July 23-Rochester Mills, MI-Meadow Brook Amphitheatre*

July 24-Indianapolis, IN-Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park*

July 26-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

July 27-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

July 30-St. Louis, MO-The Fox Theatre*

July 31-Brandon, MS-Brandon Amphitheater*

August 2-Atlanta, GA-The Fox Theatre*

August 3-Atlanta, GA-The Fox Theatre*

August 17-Big Sky, MT-Moonlight Music Fest

August 24-Tuscaloosa, AL-Druid City Music Festival

September 6-New York, NY-Brooklyn Bowl

September 7-New York, NY-Brooklyn Bowl

September 19-Asheville, NC-Orange Peel Outdoor Concert Series†

September 20-Louisville, KY-Bourbon and Beyond

September 21-Northfield, OH-MHM Northfield Park - Center Stage†

September 22-Grand Rapids, MI-20 Monroe Live†

September 24-Madison, WI-The Sylvee†

September 26-St. Paul, MN-Palace Theatre†

September 29-Des Moines, IA-Hoyt Sherman Place†

October 1-Springfield, MO-Gillioz Theatre†

October 2-Oklahoma City, OK-Diamond Ballroom†

October 4-Birmingham, AL-Avondale Brewing Company†

October 5-Savannah, GA-Johnny Mercer Theater†

October 12-Manchester, TN-Exit 111 Fest

*with Tedeschi Trucks Band and Shovels & Rope

†with special guest The Record Company

BOLD on-sale this Friday, June 28 at 10:00am local time





Related Articles View More Music Stories