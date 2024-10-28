Blackberry Smoke Confirms 2025 'Rattle, Ramble and Roll Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed American rock band Blackberry Smoke will embark on their “Rattle, Ramble and Roll Tour” in 2025, featuring stops at Worcester’s Palladium, Burlington’s The Flynn, New Orleans’ The Fillmore, Austin’s ACL Live at the Moody Theater, Houston’s 713 Music Hall, Maryville, TN’s The Shed (three nights) and Dallas’ Majestic Theatre among many others. See below for the complete tour itinerary.

Tickets for the newly added dates will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, Tuesday, October 29 at 10am local time, with the general on-sale following this Friday, November 1 at 10:00am local time. Full details and ticket information can be found HERE.

Throughout their prolific career, Blackberry Smoke has released eight studio albums including their latest, Be Right Here. Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell), the record was released to widespread critical acclaim earlier this year and debuted at #1 on the Current Country Albums chart, Americana/Folk Albums chart and Current Rock Albums chart. Of the record, Premier Guitar praised, “Blackberry Smoke is what happens when real musicians tell authentic stories through great songs,” while Forbes declared, “a unique blend of hard rock, southern rock, country, blues, and masterful songwriting” and Relix proclaimed, “Be Right Here is what Blackberry Smoke has been heading toward all along.”

Since forming in 2001, Blackberry Smoke has continued to tour relentlessly, building a strong and loyal community of fans. In addition to their work as musicians, the band is deeply committed to charitable work and formed the Brit Turner Family Fund, a non-profit supporting several national foundations committed to curing children’s cancer. With these efforts, the band has raised over $1,000,000 to date benefitting children’s cancer research. Most recently, Blackberry Smoke raised over $26,000 with their hometown show at Atlanta’s Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park earlier this summer, which celebrated the life and legacy of the band’s late drummer, Brit Turner.

BLACKBERRY SMOKE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, November 1 at 10:00am local

October 30—Bakersfield, CA—Fox Theater~

October 31—San Diego, CA—Humphreys Concerts by the Bay~

November 1—Las Vegas, NV—The Pearl Concert Theater~

November 2—Riverside, CA—Fox Performing Arts Center~

November 7—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre^

November 8—Clearwater, FL—Ruth Eckerd Hall^

November 9—Fort Myers, FL—Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall^

November 10—Pompano Beach, FL—Pompano Beach Amphitheater^

November 14—Royal Oak, MI—Royal Oak Music Theatre%

November 15—Marietta, OH—Peoples Bank Theatre%

November 16—Shipshewana, IN—Blue Gate Performing Arts Center%

November 21—Carterville, IL—Event Center at Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort

November 22—Tulsa, OK—Cain’s Ballroom**

November 23—Shawnee, OK—FireLake Arena**

December 5—Mobile, AL—Saenger Theatre††

December 6—Augusta, GA—Bell Auditorium##

December 7— Fayetteville, NC—Crown Theatre##

December 8—Savannah, GA—Johnny Mercer Theatre##

December 31—Macon, GA—Macon City Auditorium^^

January 30—Morristown, NJ—Mayo Performing Arts Center

January 31—Bensalem, PA—XCite Center at Parx Casino

February 1—Worcester, MA—The Palladium

February 2—Patchogue, NY—Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

February 5—Portland, ME—State Theatre

February 6—Burlington, VT—The Flynn

February 7—Providence, RI—The Strand Ballroom & Theatre

February 8—Williamsport, PA—Penn College Community Arts Center

February 13-17—Rock Legends Cruise XII

March 6—Rockford, IL—Coronado Theatre

March 7—Peoria, IL—Peoria Civic Center Theater

March 8—Evansville, IN—Aiken Theatre

March 27—New Orleans, LA—The Fillmore

March 28—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall

March 29—Helotes, TX—John T. Floore’s Country Store

April 25—Miramar Beach, FL—Moon Crush “Pink Moon”

May 8—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater

May 9—Dallas, TX—Majestic Theatre

May 15—Maryville, TN—The Shed

May 16—Maryville, TN—The Shed

May 17—Maryville, TN—The Shed

~with special guest Kelsey Waldon

^with special guest Southall

%with special guest Sam Morrow

**with special guest Taylor Hunnicutt

††with special guest Georgia Thunderbolts

##with special guest Tishamingo

^^with special guest Robert Jon and the Wreck

Photo credit: Andy Sapp

