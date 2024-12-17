Black Spiders Shares New Single 'Out Of Order,' UK Tour Confirmed for 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nothing is ever easy for Black Spiders, never straightforward, there’s always a plethora of circumstances, bad luck and karma. Their last album, released in 2023, was titled ‘Can’t Die, Won’t Die’ and here we are at the dawn of 2025 with more on the horizon. Back with a brand-new album of high-voltage smashers, the Sheffield righteous rockers are set to release new album ‘Cvrses’ this coming February 28th on Dark Riders via Cargo Distribution.

Featuring twelve new tracks of exactly the kind of soaring rock ‘n roll action we’ve all come to expect, love and demand from Black Spiders, their intentions are the same now as they were from the very moment they started back in 2008 – be true to yourself, no compromise.

“Stick to that formula and everything will be alright is what we hope and then with a little bit of luck life might surprise you,” says guitarist and singer Pete Spiby. “It’s our fifth album, from the point of view of myself and Irwin. It’s our best. Our statement of intent has not changed from day one.”

Recorded once again at Axis Studios in Doncaster with producer Matt Ellis behind the wheel, ‘Cvrses’ is, and of course all bands say this, very possibly their best album yet. It successfully distils everything that is thrilling and life-affirming about Black Spiders unique brand of thumping heaviness. Massive riffs, massive hooks, massive beats. It’s all massive.

Now, listeners can get a taste of just how rockin’ the new Black Spiders songs are with their rousing new single ‘Out Of Order’. The band are in such rude health that this tune is not even on the album, but it’s by no means an offcut, instead ‘Out Of Order’ shows us all exactly where Black Spiders are at right now; maximum amped-up rock ‘n roll with a fun video to boot.

“We wanted to give people a vibe of where the new album may be heading and have some fun with the video. We didn’t really have any budget, so we took inspiration from many places and paid homage to the old ‘United States of Whatever’ (Sifl & Olly version) single by Liam Lynch,” says Pete. “The song itself is a rant against God. For when things go wrong or not the way you planned and giving us such a sty life.”

“As long as that drive is in the tank, we will keep going, because that’s what we need to do,” summarises Pete and Cvrses to anyone who tries to stop them.

Catch Black Spiders live:

19/04 Birmingham - Asylum

20/04 Derby - Hairy Dog

21/04 Manchester - Rebellion

22/04 Exeter - Cavern

23/04 London - Signature Brew

24/04 Newcastle - Newgate Social

25/04 Sheffield - Corporation

26/04 Crumlin - The Patriot

27/04 Leeds - Key Club

