Black Pistol Fire Unveil New Live Video For Single “Temper, Temper”

BLACK PISTOL FIRE return today with a new live video for the single, "Temper, Temper," watch the ferocious live clip shot in the band's hometown of Austin, TX on Rolling Stone Australia HERE.

The Canadian-bred, Austin, TX-based, BLACK PISTOL FIRE--KEVIN MCKEOWN (guitar/lead vocals) and ERIC OWEN (drums/bass synth)--spent the past few years touring the world and winning over audiences at clubs and festivals and has now finished their new album with co-producer and engineer Jacob Sciba (Gary Clark Jr, Gov't Mule, Warren Haynes) and mixer Vance Powell (White Stripes, Raconteurs, Chris Stapleton). The album brings a mix of their untamed signature sound--melding classic southern rock and garage punk-and follows in the footsteps of the group's last album Deadbeat Graffiti the Austin Chronicle called "Torrential fuzz and hot-lightning riffs" and the Memphis Flyer added of the duo, "punkish energy, blues riffs, and a good ol' fashioned rock-and-roll veneer... the band sounds too lush and too dynamic to be just two people.

Listen to the forthcoming full album version of "Temper, Temper" HERE and the bluesy, slow-burning, powerhouse single titled "Hope In Hell--released late summer: https://orcd.co/hopeinhell.

Look for BLACK PISTOL FIRE to return in late January 2021 with their sixth studio album and debut offering with Black Hill Records. Expect an official release announcement in the coming weeks.

