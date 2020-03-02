Black Fortune Returns with New Track and Video for 'Nothing To Lose'

Landover, Maryland's own Black Fortune is back with a new track and video for "Nothing To Lose." "The meaning and inspiration behind the track just comes from me growing up not having much," Black Fortune explains. "I had nine brothers and sisters, my mom was working hard but we were still on welfare, my dad was battling his drug addiction - all of that left me with not very much, and even just wanting some of the basic things I had to go get it on my own... I had the mentality of 'I have nothing to lose.' I already didn't have s**t so what was the worse that was gonna happen, you know? It was either go get it or be left with nothing."

"Nothing To Lose" follows Black Fortune's mixtape OsshRock Deluxe. Released last year, Osshrock Deluxe features songs like "OsshWop" and "Gorillaz" that put him on the map and introduced the emerging artist to the masses beyond his hometown and the DMV area. Now with "Nothing To Lose," Fortune leans into his vocal dexterity, effortlessly switching between rapping and singing. Additionally, the A Zae and Pearl House-directed video draws inspiration from Hype William's classic hip-hop film Belly. Watch Fortune in the starring role of the cinematic visual and stay tuned for a project on the horizon this spring.

Landover, Maryland historically may not be known for producing music stars, but that's about to change with the emergence of a 22-year-old rap and R&B phenom named Black Fortune. D.C./Maryland/Virginia (DMV) has slowly developed into a hotbed of youthful hip-hop culture, churning out original artists with new energy and Black Fortune's name is quickly becoming synonymous with the spirit of it all. He started uploading music in 2016 and continued dropping heat over the next two years, gaining significant attention with 2018's "OsshWop" and "DMV Anthem."





