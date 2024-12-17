Black Coffee and Diplo to Headline the 2025 Pegasus World Cup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The hottest party on the international Thoroughbred racing calendar returns to Gulfstream Park on Saturday, January 25, as 1/ST announces the 2025 Pegasus World Cup.

Known for attracting world-class Thoroughbred racehorses, A-list celebrity attendees, tastemakers and avid racing fans, 1/ST has once again partnered with David Grutman’s Groot Hospitality and Palm Tree Crew to curate a unique Miami experience, including an unforgettable headline performance by South African DJ, record producer and songwriter, Black Coffee and world-renowned DJ and Producer, Diplo, featuring a live special performance by country and pop singer-songwriter, Dasha, that will appear on the NBC/Peacock race day broadcast.

Setting the stage for one of the most thrilling dates on the racing calendar, the 2025 Pegasus World Cup will feature the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational (GI), the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Championship Turf Invitational (GI), and the $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf Invitational (GII).

“The Pegasus World Cup is one of South Florida’s leading luxury and lifestyle events and we are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Miami-based Groot Hospitality and Palm Tree Crew for the 2025 edition. Blending unique experiences, A-list performances, the finest hospitality, wagering and some of the world’s best Thoroughbred racehorses and jockeys, the Pegasus World Cup is a celebration of the best our sport has to offer,” said Belinda Stronach, Chairman and CEO, 1/ST.

Groot Hospitality’s LIV and Palm Tree Crew will collaborate on a reimagined trackside experience of Gulfstream Park’s Carousel Club - where every guest is a VIP. LIV with Palm Tree Crew will curate a unique Miami moment featuring top-tier experiences, celebrities, VIP hospitality, live entertainment and post-race A-list performances headlined by world-renowned DJs Black Coffee and Diplo with a special race day performance by country and pop singer-songwriter, Dasha. More programming to be announced. Groot Hospitality restaurants will serve Carousel Club guests trackside. Guests will enjoy Whispering Angel, the official rosé of the 2025 Pegasus World Cup. Tickets for this year’s Palm Tree Crew with LIV VIP experience at the Carousel Club will include complimentary drinks and bites, and access to a new trackside viewing area offering guests the thrill of Thoroughbred racing combined with horse racing’s hottest party.

The exclusive Flamingo Room offers a premium dining experience with a bird’s-eye view of the track. Guests will toast and mingle with celebrities and the who’s who of the day while enjoying a culinary experience curated by Groot Hospitality hot spots Gekkō, Komodo, Papi Steak and Casadonna. Guests will enjoy live performances throughout the day to complement the racing excitement.

“The Pegasus World Cup is always a highlight of the season, and in 2025, Groot Hospitality is bringing even more excitement and luxury to the event,” said David Grutman, Founder of Groot Hospitality. “From exclusive VIP experiences to unforgettable dining and entertainment, we’re creating a truly immersive atmosphere that elevates the entire experience. It’s a celebration of sport, style and the incredible energy of South Florida.”

Palm Tree Crew, which specializes in creating the biggest cultural moments at live events across business, lifestyle, athletics, and more, serves as a strategic advisor to 1/ST to help produce their marquee luxury sport and lifestyle events.

"Palm Tree Crew is excited to return for another incredible year partnering with Belinda Stronach and the 1/ST team for the 2025 Pegasus World Cup," said Myles Shear, Co-Founder of Palm Tree Crew. "This year, we’re amplifying the vibe, energy, and luxury experience that make this event South Florida’s must-attend celebration of sport and lifestyle. It’s going to be bigger and better than ever—you won’t want to miss it."

The 2025 Pegasus World Cup is set to return with an impressive lineup of top-tier sponsors, each bringing unique activations and experiences to elevate the event. Diageo, featuring iconic brands like Casamigos Tequila and Ketel One Vodka, will captivate guests with immersive on-site activations, exclusive signature cocktails and custom content. SirDavis American Whisky will showcase its signature cocktail, The Honey Bee served with lemon juice and honey syrup. Whispering Angel is the official rosé of the 2025 Pegasus World Cup and will host a vibrant activation in the Carousel Club. CELSIUS® will also amplify the energy at the Carousel Club with branded experiences, hosting a VIP table and engaging their influential brand ambassadors. Meanwhile, Visit Lauderdale, the official tourism partner, will showcase the region's charm through custom content, impactful signage and messaging that highlights the diverse offerings of Greater Lauderdale.

Baccarat will return as the Official Trophy Purveyor to create the 2025 Pegasus World Cup championship trophies. The rearing Pegase (French for ‘Pegasus’) Horses, crafted from the crystal of unparalleled purity, stand over twenty inches tall and symbolize the time-honored dedication to craftsmanship shared by Baccarat with the sport of horse racing. The limited-production Pegase Horse in Black, valued at $47,000, will be presented to the Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner, and the Pegase Horse in Clear, valued at $39,000, will be presented to the Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational winner.

Tickets for the 2025 Pegasus World Cup range in price from $125 to $1,619, with unparalleled entertainment and incredible views of the action throughout the venue at every ticket level. Individual VIP ticket offerings include the Carousel Club VIP (starting at $550), Ten Palms (starting at $600), Flamingo Room (starting at $1,000) and the Garden at Carousel Club (starting at $900). Purchase tickets before they sell out at www.pegasusworldcup.com.

For the ultimate experience, a limited number of VIP Tables in the Garden at Carousel Club and Private Suites (featuring private terraces overlooking the track) are available by contacting premiumseating@pegasusworldcup.com.

1/ST BET, the official betting app of the 2025 Pegasus World Cup, will provide an exclusive wagering offering to all attendees. Through advanced AI technology, the 1/ST BET app is designed to make betting more accessible, easy to understand, and fun for first-time wagerers and advanced handicappers alike.

Launched in 2017 as part of 1/ST's mission to modernize the sport of Thoroughbred horse racing, the Pegasus World Cup has become a premier event on the racing and Miami social calendars. The Pegasus World Cup has captured the attention of the racing industry, fans, and celebrities, including Camila Cabello, Alix Earle, Rick Ross, Anuel AA, Jennifer Lopez, Gene Simmons, Lenny Kravitz, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Vanessa Hudgens, Vin Diesel, Maluma and Venus Williams, to name just a few. Pegasus World Cup guests have enjoyed post-race performances by Calvin Harris (2024); Joe Jonas, OneRepublic and Kygo (2023); Lil’ Kim, Ja Rule, Mase, El Debarge and DJ Cassidy (2022); Nelly and T-Pain (2020); Snoop Dogg and Mark Ronson (2019); Post Malone (2018); and Thomas Rhett (2017).

The Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series has welcomed legendary Thoroughbred racehorses, including Arrogate (Longines World’s Best Racehorse 2016 and 2017 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), California Chrome (two-time American Horse of the Year 2014 & 2016 and 2017 Pegasus World Cup Invitational contender), Gun Runner (American Horse of the Year 2017 and 2018 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), City of Light (2019 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), Mucho Gusto (2020 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), Knicks Go (2021 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), Life is Good (2022 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Winner), Art Collector (2023 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Winner), and National Treasure (2024 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Winner).

The 2025 Pegasus World Cup will be broadcast live on NBC/Peacock on Saturday, January 25, from 4:30 - 6:30 P.M. EST. Full day coverage available on FanDuel TV and in Spanish on HIPICA TV. The Pegasus World Cup will also be distributed globally in partnership with HBA Media.

