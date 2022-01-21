Black Coffee Remixes THEMBA's Single 'Reflections'

Black Coffee has released his remixes of THEMBA's single 'Reflections'. The single is taken from THEMBA's debut artist album 'Modern Africa, Part I - Ekhaya'

Working his magic on one of the standout singles from THEMBA's debut artist album, fellow South African and newly Grammy nominated artist Black Coffee flips 'Reflections' and turns it into a version that's easily just as captivating.

Embellished with his signature mash of classical piano tones and gentle house beats, this brand-new interpretation can get a listener hooked in no time at all.

Listen to the remix here: