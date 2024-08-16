Bishop Briggs Releases New Gutsy Anthem 'Mona Lisa On A Mattress'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fearless vocal powerhouse Bishop Briggs has released new gutsy anthem “Mona Lisa On A Mattress” via Virgin Records. The track serves as the first song off her forthcoming studio album, Tell My Therapist I’m Fine, which will be released on October 18, 2024 via Virgin Records – pre-save HERE.

About the song, Briggs shared, “Mona Lisa On A Mattress is about a messy, sexy, toxic relationship I fell hopelessly into. I wrote it with one of my close friends, Jack LaFrantz, who helped me laugh my way through this chapter of girlhood I hadn’t quite unpacked.”

Her forthcoming album Tell My Therapist I’m Fine tackles themes of breaking societal standards and unapologetically stepping into your own power. Motivated by the need to continue honoring her late sister's spirit, Briggs weaves her loss and grief into life honoring moments that are buoyant, irreverent, and embracing.

Earlier this year, Briggs gave fans a taste of her next musical chapter with the release of the powerful empowerment anthem “Triumph” which she performed on the finale of American Idol. Since the releases of her 2018 debut album Church of Scars – which featured her massive multi-platinum hit single “River” – and 2019’s sophomore album Champion – in which the title track became an instant hit – Bishop Briggs has continued to make a name for herself, garnering over 3 billion streams. In addition to her own sold-out headline tours and delivering energetic festival sets across the globe, Briggs has also toured with Coldplay, alt-J, and Bleachers.

Photo credit: Nick Walker

